Competitor Profile: Tenpay Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2024

Competitor Profile: Tenpay > Tenpay is the second largest online payment platform in China, behind only Alipay. It was launched in 2005 by Tencent, China’s leading internet company. Tenpay supports online, in-app, and in-store payments both in China and abroad. Tenpay users can make fund transfers to other users’ Tenpay accounts or their bank accounts. Users can also make mortgage and credit card payments, and can even invest in various financial products. Tencent also owns popular social media platforms including QQ Messenger and WeChat, and has integrated payment services into these apps called QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay, allowing users to conduct payment transactions directly.

Tenpay accounts for 38.87% of the third-party mobile payments market in China. It is concentrated mostly in China, although it has expanded its services to select international markets, focusing on overseas merchants where Chinese tourists are likely to shop. In July 2017, it partnered with German payments company Wirecard to launch WeChat Pay across Europe, allowing Chinese tourists to make payments at European merchants. Local residents in countries like South Africa, Hong Kong, and Malaysia can also make in-store payments using WeChat Pay.

– In April 2005, Tenpay was launched.

– In December 2018, introduced an automated parking payment system, enabling users to pay for parking via WeChat accounts in China.

– In January 2019, partnered with Sri Lanka’s Commercial Bank of Ceylon, enabling Chinese tourists to make in-store payments via WeChat Pay in Sri Lanka.

– In March 2019, partnered with payment solution provider allpay to increase its acceptance in Hong Kong.

