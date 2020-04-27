Dental Surgical and Diagnostic Devices Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

Increase in Incidence of Oral Diseases to Drive Global Market

For well-being, clean and healthy teeth are important. In the first place, dental health is related to healthy eating, dental hygiene, drinking habits, fluoride use, and regular dental checkups.

The global rate of incidence of oral diseases (including oral cancer, dental caries, plaques, pyorrhea, and gingivitis) is rising constantly. According to the WHO, in 2017, 15%– 20% of adults aged between 38 and 50 years were diagnosed globally with severe periodontal diseases resulting in tooth loss. Moreover, nearly 30% of people aged between 66 and 76 years had no natural teeth.

Dental treatment is no longer a painful experience, due to advancement in technologies such as laser and electrosurgery. These allow very precise incision during surgeries with minimal damage caused to the adjacent tissues, which leads to rapid healing. With the advent of CAD/CAM, treatment time required for prosthodontic restorations has decreased to one day. This has led to increased patient compliance for dental treatment. Moreover, replacement of the conventional radiology methods by the digital radiology method has facilitated archiving of treatment records, leading to increasing adoption of the digital radiology method by dental practitioners. This is a significant factor driving the market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have been adopting new technologies extensively. With the rise in disposable incomes, the rate of adoption in developing regions is also expected to increase.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Dental Surgical and Diagnostic Devices Market

Dental tourism is driving the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market, especially in developing regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. This is owing to availability of similar quality of dental services at significantly lower prices in these regions, compared to developed regions such as North America and Europe. Some of the common migrations include patients in Europe and North America touring to Latin America and patients in Middle East & Africa touring to Asia.

In the U.S., dental treatment coverage under the Government’s Medicare and Medicaid policies is basic. Moreover, according to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau, 28.3 million people in the country are uninsured. This leads to people opting for dental treatment in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, wherein the treatment is less expensive than the one available in the U.S.

Dental Radiology Devices Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market

Based on product, the global market for dental surgical and diagnostic devices can be categorized into CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental radiology devices, dental lasers, and others. Furthermore, the dental radiology devices segment can be sub-categorized into digital X-ray, dental imaging devices, and others.

The dental lasers segment can be sub-divided into soft tissue lasers and hard tissue lasers. Furthermore, the soft tissue lasers sub-segment can be divided into gas lasers, diode lasers, and solid state lasers.

The dental radiology devices segment is expected to dominate the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market between 2019 and 2027

Dental Abnormalities Segment has Significant Growth Potential

Based on application, the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market can be divided into dental fractures, dental abnormalities, and others

Increasing prevalence of dental and oral disorders across the globe is one of the major factors driving the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market

North America to Dominate Global Market for Dental Surgical and Diagnostic Devices

In terms of region, the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of market share, North America is expected to dominate the global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market during the forecast period. The trend is expected to remain almost the same in the next few years.

According to the WHO, the rate of prevalence of dental caries was the maximum in North America, with a DMFT (Decayed, Missing, and Filled Teeth) count of 2.35 among 12-year olds in 2018. DMFT measures the rate of prevalence of dental diseases. It is the indicator of an average number of diseased teeth in the mouth of the group of individuals under consideration. This explains the need for dental treatment in North America and, thereby, high demand for dental surgical and diagnostic devices required to treat them. This is a major factor driving the market in the region.

