Electric Tables Physical Therapy Examination Operating Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2026

A rapidly emerging sector, the global electric tables market is buoyant with a large number of players finds a latest market research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). As comfort and convenience become an important aspect of rendering treatment today, the need for equipment that reduce stress and make treatment pain-free is increasing. As a result, the competition in the global electric tables market is predominantly driven by launch of new products built on latest technology.

A fair section of the market for electric tables is also focusing on products that cater to specific requirements, for instance, tables that suit sophisticated diagnostic tests such as MRI, CT Scan, X Ray, etc. Besides this, the need to acquire a large proportion of the healthcare industry stokes competition in the global electric tables market.

TMR analysts in this latest report find that the global market for electric tables was valued at US$200.3mn in 2017. Further, they predict that this market with huge potential will grow at a stable 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Expanding at a sustainable rate, it is predicted that Europe will emerge as the largest region in the global electric tables market in terms of revenue. The increased focus on better healthcare and people-specific policies aim at making healthcare affordable and accessible. This may garner demand from this region in the coming years. At the same time, urology tables will emerge as a promising segment during the forecast period, TMR analysts state. The sharp increase in kidney treatment procedures like endoscopy, urethroscopy, PCNL, and more, will push for growth from this sector in the global electric tables market.

Modern Equipment for Treatment to Augment Demand

It is beyond acceptable today that technology drives a large volume of people to take up treatment. This is because, latest equipment have enabled sophisticated and complicated procedures to be rendered in an easy and pain-free manner. For instance, a person with renal calculi or kidney stones can be treated with endoscopy using a lower-body anesthesia, and the patient can walk out of the hospital next day. Convenience and comfort has become an integral part of healthcare making stringent procedures like brain surgeries simple. As modern equipment make way to the new-age operation theaters, the need for products in the electric tables market will continue to grow.

Besides this, as most parts of the world realize the importance of healthcare, the budget allocated for healthcare is steadily rising, especially in emerging economies. This hints at a trend where in the next few years, players in the global electric tables market will witness demand from public hospitals. Not just that, a large section of the private hospitals are focusing are expanding their range of specialty that will further allow companies in the global electric tables market to make in-roads in the coming years.

Therapy Area Specific Requirement to Open New Opportunities

While healthcare on one hand become all about rendering care at one place, it is also becoming niche and specific. That is, most prominent hospital across the globe prefer to become super-specialty set-ups where a patient walking in is able to receive treatment not only for one problem but also for conditions that are related to it. For instance, a victim of trauma may need the attention of a physiotherapist. So, the requirement for electric table in an operation theatre is different from what a physiotherapist will need. This will stimulate demand for different types of products in the global electric tables market.

Not only this, as new procedures and treatment measures surface in the next few years, they will open doors for fresh requirements in the global electric tables market. Technology will drive most innovation in the coming years.

