Electrosurgical Pencil Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

Electrosurgical Pencil Market: Overview

Electrosurgical pencil is used for cutting and coagulation of tissues. The pencil is available in different modes, such as bottom switch, rocker switch, and foot switch control with various shape blade tips. The extensive range allows surgeons to select tip, switch, and accessories to ensure a streamlined procedure with better cutting control and coagulation settings. The seal up configuration of the pencil endues within circuit board high waterproof property that increases its longevity.

The global electrosurgical pencil market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the number of surgeries and high preference by surgeon due to better cutting control and coagulation of tissues

Key Drivers of Global Electrosurgical Pencil Market

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is one of the most common reasons for mortality, accounting for approximately 17 million deaths (30% deaths) every year, a number that is expected to increase to over 23.6 million by 2030. The most common reasons for cardiovascular disease are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, cholesterol, tobacco use, and alcohol. Rise in cases of cardiovascular disease will require surgical procedures. This is expected to drive the global electrosurgical pencil market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global electrosurgical pencils market are improving their distribution network. They have adopted strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions, to cater to the increasing demand for electrosurgical pencils in different regions. Recently, in 2018, Stryker acquired SafeAir AG, a Switzerland-based surgical smoke evacuation company, which specializes in manufacturing of electrosurgical pencils for different surgical procedures.

Product Recall May Hamper Market

Defect in products due to technical problems or packaging can disrupt surgical procedures and this can hamper the brand image of the product. In May 2018, the FDA issued a Class II device recall of Olsen Monopolar Pencil, a product of SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC, due to encroachment in the sterile pouch seal.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Electrosurgical Pencil Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of electrosurgical pencils due to the increase in the number of surgeries and rise in adoption of modern surgical instruments to perform surgeries. These factors are expected to drive the demand for electrosurgical pencils in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, preference for minimally invasive surgeries is likely to increase the use of electrosurgical pencil in countries such as India and China.

The electrosurgical pencil market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in geriatric population, and favorable and reimbursement policies for surgeries in the region. Moreover, high volume of surgeries is also expected to drive the electrosurgical pencil market. According to the Texas Heart Institute, 500,000 coronary bypass procedures are performed every year in the U.S.

