Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The global endoscopy ultrasound market is likely to gather momentum owing to the preference of minimally invasive procedure for the assessment of lung and gastrointestinal or digestive diseases. It is, as such, considered an outstanding test for the evaluation of different types of diseases occurring in the pancreas. Endoscopic ultrasound could be utilized for the treatment of various pancreatic diseases like tumors and pancreatic masses.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medi-Globe GmbH, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, and ACE Medical Devices are few prominent companies in the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has utilized extensive research methods to prepare a detailed study on the global endoscopy ultrasound market for the period of 2018 to 2026. Driven by several growth factors, the endoscopy ultrasound market is anticipated to expand at a rate of 5% CAGR.

North America Dominate the Market owing to Increased Use of Advanced Diagnostic Procedures

The global endoscopy ultrasound market is divided into the key geographies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Of all these regions, North America is estimated to dominate the landscape of the global endoscopic ultrasound market. Such regional dominance is owing to the rising use of high-end diagnostic procedures in gastroenterology, oncology, and pulmonology in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the presence of several leading market players is likely to favor the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to come up as a rapidly growing region in the global endoscopy ultrasound market over the tenure assessment. Such rapid progress of the market in the region is attributed to the increased prevalence of cancer and chronic hepatobiliary diseases in the Asia Pacific. In addition, augmented healthcare-related expenditure is likely to act as another growth factor for the market in the foreseeable future. Countries like India and China have economic manufacturing setups, which is like to trigger augmented production in the region.

Rapid Technological Advancement Favor Growth of the Market in Years to Come

The growth of the global endoscopy ultrasound market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of gastric cancers. Endoscopy ultrasound comes with better preciseness and higher accuracy for the correct diagnosis of medical conditions such as these. Expanding base of geriatric population with various medical conditions is likely to stimulate the expansion of the global endoscopy ultrasound market over assessment tenure.

Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with technological advancement in the field is estimated to favor the growth of the global endoscopy ultrasound market in forthcoming years. Increased occurrences of diseases like hepatobiliary and liver, pancreatic and lung cancer offer copious growth opportunities for the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

