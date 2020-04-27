Fitness App Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Fitness App Market: Overview

The rising number of diseases associated with obesity is a leading cause of the global fitness app market’s growth. Moreover, there is an increase in awareness pertaining to fitness, weight loss, and calorie intake. Consumers are willing to pay hefty sums to stay fit and want to keep a track of their fitness on a daily basis. Changes in lifestyle leading to a rise in the number of obese population have also been instrumental in the marker’s growth.

Download Brochure of This Market Report at – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6020

The rising consciousness regarding health and fitness and the development of advanced fitness apps have prompted the need to conduct a comprehensive analysis on the global fitness app market. The study highlights the key factors shaping the market’s growth throughout the forecast period. It gives a holistic view of the market and states the changes in consumer behavior that may impact the business strategies adopted by the key companies.

Global Fitness App Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The degree of competition in the global fitness app market is high due to the influx of new players. Leading players functioning in the market are focusing on developing advanced apps and with better user interface. They are also engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships in order gain a competitive edge over other players in the market. Listed below are a few notable developments in the global fitness app market:

In December 2018, one of the leading European fitness applications company Freeletics received a Series A funding of U.S.$ 45 million. This will help Freelectics grow its base in the U.S. where it has experienced a commendable growth in the past. The company also intends to add a Netfkix-style training platform.

In April 2019, a connected fitness startup Tonal, raised U.S.$ 45 million in a Series C round of fund raising. The company aims at developing personalized fitness concept with on-demand actionable data, video guidance, and real-time feedback. This transaction will help Tonal to make a mark in the connected fitness space.

In April 2019, Google launched its fitness tracking app, Google Fit on iOS platform. This move helped Google to gain access to a larger pool of customer and also create a presence in the market regarding the Google Fit app.

Request For TOC On this Market Report at – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6020

Prominent companies operating in the global fitness app market include:

Adidas

Fitbit, Inc

Appster

Azumio, Inc.

FitnessKeeper

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Nike

Global Fitness App Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for portable health tracking system is the leading contributor to the global fitness app market’s growth during the forecast period. Consumers are looking for fitness solutions that can help them keep a track of their health on the go. The emergence wearable technology for fitness and the development of connected app has further strengthened the global fitness app market’s growth. Further, rising investments in the fitness industry and the development of AI-based solutions has provided momentum to the market’s growth.

Global Fitness App Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional spectrum, North America is expected to dominate the global fitness app market. This is mainly because of the rising awareness regarding fitness and the growing number of obese population in the country. The market in this region is also driven by rising number of partnerships leading to the development of new and advanced fitness apps. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to growing popularity of digital health solutions.

The global fitness app market is segmented based on:

Type Outlook Exercise & Weight Loss Diet & Nutrition Activity Tracking

Platform Outlook Android iOS Others

Device Outlook Smartphones Tablets Wearable Devices



About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

[wp-rss-aggregator]