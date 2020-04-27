Galvanized Pipes and Tubes Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2024

Galvanized pipes and tubes is the niche application segment of galvanized iron and galvanized steel pipes and tubes. It is corrosion resistant and rust free. These galvanized pipes and tubes are made through a specific process known as galvanization. Galvanization is a method used for applying a protective coating of zinc to prevent rusting and corrosion. The galvanized pipes and tubes market can be segmented based on application, end product, and geography.

In terms of application, the galvanized pipes and tubes market can be segmented into building & construction, automotive, consumer durables, high voltage electrical equipment, platforms, stairs, handrails, pipe fittings, and engineering. Based on end-products, the galvanized pipes and tubes market can be divided into bolts, nuts, pipes and tubes, main frames, and cable support systems. The market can be classified into five geographies: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Rapid Industrialization and growth in population have boosted the sales of home, houses, and construction expenditures. Governments of various developing nations are focusing on infrastructural development. This is driving the demand for galvanized pipes and tubes. Thus, this is a driver of the galvanized pipes and tubes market. Galvanized pipes and tubes offer various beneficial properties and characteristics. These characteristics include corrosion resistance, rust free, and high reliability. This is another major factors boosting the market. Galvanized pipes and tubes are cheap; thus, they are preferred in various constructional purposes such as residential and commercial buildings. Increase in usage and cost-effectiveness of galvanized pipes and tubes in various industry-based applications is also contributing to the growth of the galvanized pipes and tubes market. Decline in prices of zinc is also playing a vital role in driving the growth of the galvanized pipes and tubes market. This trend is persuading manufacturers to explore new business opportunities in the galvanized pipes and tubes market. This, in turn, is boosting the market globally. Increase in awareness and popularity of galvanized pipes and tubes in the building & construction industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

Reduced or low maintenance cost of galvanized pipes and tubes is another important factor boosting the galvanized pipes and tubes market. Engineering industry is the fastest growing end user industry segment of the galvanized pipes and tubes market. Galvanized pipes and tubes are used in a number of applications in the industry. Increase in demand for galvanized pipes and tubes in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific (APAC) along with various technological needs are acting as opportunities for the galvanized pipes and tubes market. Usage of the latest galvanized pipes and tubes in place of conventional pipes and tubes is also driving the galvanized pipes and tubes market.

The galvanized pipes and tubes market is expanding significantly, led by the high growth in construction and engineering sectors. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for galvanized pipes and tubes. Manufacturers are constantly focusing on product development in emerging markets in order to expand their market share across the globe.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest market for galvanized pipes and tubes. It is followed by North America. Europe is the fastest growing market for galvanized pipes and tubes. In terms of market share, the U.S.is the leading contributor in the region. China and India are among the major contributors in Asia-Pacific (APAC) owing to the large governmental investments in construction and infrastructural projects in developing nations. This has boosted the demand for galvanized pipes and tubes in developing countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The galvanized pipes and tubes market is fragmented; many established players operate in the market. Key players in the market are primarily from Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, China, the U.S., and Europe. Prominent players operating in the market include Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. JFE steel, Arcelor Mittal, Jindal SAW Ltd. Bao Pipes and Tubes, Gerdau, NSSMC, and POSCO Nucor. Other prominent vendors in the market are American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC , Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. , Hebei Iron and steel, AK Pipes and Tubes, Ansteel, United States steel(USSC), Shagang Group, Tata steel.

