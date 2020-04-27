Global Veterinary Grooming Equipment Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2024|USD 6.4 Billion in 2016

North America captured the largest market share in overall veterinary grooming equipment market in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high ownership of pets in the region. According to Pet Secure, in U.S., the number of dog and cat population was estimated to 69 Million and 74 Million respectively in 2016. Further, increasing willingness of the pet owners to spend on the healthcare and wellness of the pets is expected to drive the growth of veterinary grooming equipment market. U.S. is the key contributor to the growth of global veterinary grooming equipment market. Asia Pacific is also expected to showcase significant growth in the veterinary grooming equipment market. Increasing adoption of companion animals is expected to escalate the demand for the veterinary grooming equipment.

Global veterinary grooming equipment market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Rising adoption of pets and livestock animals and increasing spending on the veterinary care are the two major factors which are propelling the growth of the veterinary grooming equipment market. Moreover, the global Veterinary Grooming Equipment market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

The global veterinary grooming equipment market is segmented into product type such as blades, trimmers & clippers, shampoos & sprays, bathers & dryers, shears, tools and others. Among these segments, shampoos & sprays segment is expected to occupy the top position in global veterinary grooming equipment market. Further, wide product line of veterinary shampoo & sprayers such as herbal shampoo, organic shampoo, anti-flea shampoo and others is expected to increase the demand for veterinary shampoos during the forecast period. Moreover, development of organic and herbal pet shampoos is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the veterinary shampoo & sprays market in the upcoming years.

Rise in the Number of Pet Ownership

In recent years, significant rise in the number of the pet ownership has been witnessed in various countries such as U.S., China and others. Further, the number of companion animal ownership is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years owing to the alleged health benefits of pets. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the veterinary grooming equipment market.

Increasing Spending on Pet Care

Owing to strengthened bond between the pet owners and pets, pet owners are willing to spend more on the pet wellness. As per the America Pet Products Association, total U.S. spending on pet care witnessed an incremental increase of USD 6.4 Billion in 2016 as compared to 2015.

However, slow adoption rate of veterinary grooming equipment in developing and undeveloped regions is expected to hamper the growth of the global veterinary grooming equipment market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global veterinary grooming equipment market which includes company profiling of Sunbeam Products Inc., Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Rosewood Pet Products, Beaphar, Ferplast S.p.A., Rolf C. Hagen Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Martin & Martin (Pty) Ltd., Boshel and Johnson’s Veterinary Products. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global veterinary grooming equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

