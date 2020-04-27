Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices Market: Introduction

Immunochemistry is a branch of chemistry that comprises the study of molecular mechanisms underlying the function of the immune system, specifically the nature of antigens, and antibodies and their interactions

Immunochemistry offers rapid, simple, robust yet sensitive, and in most cases, easily automated methods applicable to routine analyses in clinical laboratories. All immunochemical methods are based on a highly sensitive and specific reaction between an antigen and an antibody.

Key Drivers of Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices Market

There is a rise in focus on biomarker development, as biomarker helps detect various diseases in their initial stage. Immunochemistry plays an important role in the development of biomarkers and thus, with rise in demand for biomarkers, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices market will grow.

Growth in incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases across the world is likely to drive the immunochemistry diagnostic devices market

According to the WHO, in 2016, in the U.S., there were approximately 15.5 million visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis

Technological advancements in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices market have enhanced the ability for diagnosing the disease progression, which is fueling the growth of the immunochemistry diagnostic devices market

Key Restraints of Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices Market

Stringent regulations for the development and launch of immunochemistry products and low adoption rate of automated immunochemistry diagnostic devices in developing economies due to their high cost are factors that are anticipated to hamper the immunochemistry diagnostic devices market

Interpretation of measured data is the most difficult step and causes problems. The spectrum of drugs detected using immunoassays is relatively narrow.

Strategic Developments to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Companies operating in the global immunochemistry diagnostic devices market are engaged in the development of new products, acquisitions, and mergers to expand their product portfolio and business. For instance, in June 2016, Roche launched the new cobas e 801 module, helping hospitals meet the demand for increased diagnostic testing. The cobas e 801 module is the member of the cobas 8000 modular analyzer series. It offers more than 100 immunoassays across a wide range of disease areas.

In January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its oncomine portfolio with new assays for liquid biopsy and immuno-oncology to complement its comprehensive solutions for clinical research

In April 2014, Roche and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation announced the signing of a renewed 10-year contract for the joint development and manufacture of next generation instruments and workflow automation solutions for medical laboratories.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices Market

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global immunochemistry diagnostic devices market due to the prevalence of various diseases, such as infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, etc., in the region. According to the American College of Cardiology, the annual total cost of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. was estimated at US$ 351.2 billion in 2014-2015, with US$ 213.8 billion in direct cost, including 46% for inpatient care.

The immunochemistry diagnostic devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in patient population, increase in initiatives by the government of emerging economies in the health care sector, and interest of key players in expanding their market presence in the Asia Pacific region

