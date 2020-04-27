Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2025



The global Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

Terumo Medical

Philips

InfraReDxInc.

VOLCANO

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Platform Intravascular Ultrasound

Compact Intravascular Ultrasound

Segment by Application

Peripheral Arterial Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

