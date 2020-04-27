Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025
Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.
The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.
In 2018, the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
America Movil
Apple
Comviva Technologies
Google
AT&T
Blackberry
CanvasM Technologies
KongZhong
Near (AdNear)
Nokia
OnMobile
Samsung
Sprint
Vodafone
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Messaging Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Location Based Services
Mobile Email & IM
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Mobile Infotainment
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
