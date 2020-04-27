Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025



Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

In 2018, the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

