Packaging Primers Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Film layers are mostly laminated by adhesives however, in situations where the surface attributes of PET film doesn’t support adhesion, an adhesive primer is applied past to the laminating adhesive for the protection. Packaging primers are used to enhance the protection of film, coating or adhesive to provide excellent printability and adhesion. Many applications require the use of packaging primers to achieve end use resistance properties and specific adhesion.

Packaging primers used for the cosmetics are made up of Low Density Polyethylene and are highly elastic and waterproof to protect the printing and adhesion. These are mostly used for all the flexible packaging applications such as food packaging, medical packaging, industrial packaging, moisture resistant and retort packaging and others. Packaging primers are used to ensure better adhesion and durability for the product to protect it from various atmospheric and biological effects. The most common uses of packaging primers are-

Packaging primers for films such as PET, PP, PA and others

Packaging primers for foil laminating applications

Packaging primers for various paper and paperboard applications

Packaging primers for enhancing adhesion to given films and foils

There are various types of packaging primers depending upon the categories of packaging such as water based packaging primers for aluminium based packaging, packaging primers to enhance digital printing on corrugated packaging and many more.

Packaging Primers Market: Dynamics

Packaging primers are used to put on extra protection to films, foils, adhesion, cases, etc. Packaging primers are at high demand in the market due to its application in wide variety of industries such as labelling, paper and board converting, case and carton sealing, specialty and flexible packaging, etc. Because of the development in economies of most developing and developed countries, demand for transportation and warehouses of packaging cases and cartons is on the rise. These factors are likely to push the market of the packaging primers. Despite an optimistic outlook, the increasing fluctuation in raw material prices, rising competition among the manufacturers and environment safety regulations are likely to hamper the growth of packaging primers market in coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the most attractive packaging primers market for investors due to the presence of number of emerging economies such as India, China, Malaysia and others. Owing to the strong economic growth and demand, domestic companies have been looking forward to expand their business in packaging primers market. North America is a significant shareholder of global packaging primers market and projected to expand with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to remain at the forefront regarding packaging primers market share in coming years. On the other side, during the forecast period, Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to boost the development of the market of packaging primers. Continuous expansion of numerous end-use industries is foreseen to drive the demand of packaging primers market in coming years.

