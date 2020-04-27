Parasitology Testing Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

Parasitology Testing Market: Introduction

Medical parasitology includes mainly parasitic protozoa, helminths, and arthropods. Sometimes, infection caused by these can be life threatening. The incidences of parasitic diseases, such as chistosomiasis, malaria, etc., are increasing. This factor is driving the market for parasitology testing market growth.

Parasites can be transmitted through various routes, including oral, skin, mucous membrane or sexual contact. Laboratory diagnosis includes characterization of parasites in feces, urine, sputum, body secretion, or blood sample. Computerized Axial Tomography scan, Endoscopy/Colonoscopy X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan are also required to detect lesions in organs caused by parasitic organisms. According to the WHO, five major parasitic disease are schistosomiasis, malaria, filariasis, African trypanosomiasis, and leishmaniasis.

In developing countries, due to lack of diagnostic tools, accurate and rapid diagnosis of parasitic diseases is severely compromised. Rapid test using smartphones with multiple built-in sensors offer cost-effective alternative to expensive diagnostic devices. This technique offers great potential for market growth.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Parasitology Testing Market

Increase in cases of chronic and infectious parasitic infections is driving the parasitology testing market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, approximately 219 million people were diagnosed with malaria. Of these, 435,000 were mortality cases in the African region. In the U.S., every year, 1,700 cases of malaria are registered.

As per an article published by the University of California, an estimated 10,000,000 cases of leishmaniasis and 297,600,000 cases of amebiasis are registered every year. Moreover, cases of imported parasitic diseases are influenced by various factors, such as increased international travel, risky travel patterns, changes in the purpose of travel, increased parasitic disease transmission in certain areas, and rise in drug resistance of the parasite.

Governments are also taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding various parasitic infections. Furthermore, government agencies are conducting campaigns for disease diagnosis or treatment in developing countries. In Japan, the Global Parasite Control Initiative was proposed and three research & training centers were established in 1998 by the Japan Government to control parasitic diseases.

China, with the help of the National Malaria Control Programme, has already taken measures with a low cost investment to protect the country from malaria. Moreover, China and Africa have collaborated to control and eliminate malaria in the African region.

Molecular-based identification methods are highly sensitive and specific. Major disadvantages of molecular techniques including RT PCR, MALDI-TOF, is high cost of devices. This limits its utility in developing countries. Thus, high cost of detection devices restricts market growth.

Microscopic Identification Segment to Witness High Growth

Based on technique, the global parasitology testing market can be segmented into microscopic identification, molecular techniques, immunological techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), and others

Microscopic identification is the conventional parasite detection method . Parasites are being detected using microscopes from blood smears, feces, lymph node aspirates, tissue specimens or cerebrospinal fluid samples. However, sample preparation for observation under microscope is time consuming and labor intensive.

Nowadays, molecular techniques, including RT-PCR, nucleic acid-based approach, Luminex xMAP technology or gene amplification-based methods are being employed to detect parasitic morphology to enhance identification and characterization of parasites

Parasite Detection from Fecal Specimen has Significant Growth Potential

In terms of sample type, the global parasitology testing market can be divided into blood, urine, feces, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and others

Infection of the gastrointestinal tract, including enteritis, diarrhea, and dysentery are majorly detected from fecal identification. The sample is processed either by the flotation technique or using the sedimentation technique. The specimen is appropriate for antigen detection testing with most of kits.

EDI Fecal Ova/Parasite Concentration Kit offered by Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. detects parasites using microscopic examination from processed and concentrated stool samples. RTA Entamoeba histolytica-dispar-moshkovskii Multiplex Real-Time PCR Kit, manufactured by Rtalabs, is another parasite detection kit using fecal identification through Real-Time PCR device.

Few parasitic infections can also be detected from blood specimen. Two major types of blood tests for parasite detection are serology test and blood smear test. Malaria, lymphatic filariasis, and Toxoplasmosis can be detected from blood samples. Alere Malaria Ag P.f test, offered by Abbott, detects Plasmodium falciparum HRP-II antigen using rapid diagnostic tests.

