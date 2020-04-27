Portable Brain Scanner Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Global Portable Brain Scanner Market: Introduction

Portable brain scanners are used to measure the electric activity in the brain. These scanners have mini sensors that can be attached to the scalp by using a 3D-printed helmet. The entire portable brain scanner system weighs less than 1 kilogram. Portable brain scanners provide various advantages such as rise in the safety and speed of imaging in emergency neurologic cases. They decrease the personal cost and they are easy to carry.

Global Portable Brain Scanner Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global portable brain scanner market are EMOTIV, OBELAB Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMvision Medical Devices, Brain Products GmbH, NeuroSky, Inc., and OpenBCI. The market for portable brain scanners is much consolidated with the presence of less number of manufacturers. Increase in strategic collaborations and new product launches are expected to drive the global portable brain scanner market during the forecast period.

EMOTIV

EMOTIV is a U.S.-based privately held company. The company develops wearable electroencephalography products that include mobile apps, software, and neuroheadsets. The company developed a high-resolution electroencephalogram called Emotive Insight in August, 2017. This wireless next-generation brain scanner is faster. Emotive Insight collects real-time data and the data is directly delivered to the smartphone and the computer.

OBELAB Inc.

OBELAB Inc. is a privately held company established in 2013. The company develops functional brain imaging systems by using the functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) technology. NIRSIT is the brain imaging system manufactured by OBELAB. The device measures the level of hemoglobin in the blood at the prefrontal cortex region.

Global Portable Brain Scanner Market: Dynamics

The global portable brain scanner market is driven by various factors at the regional, national, and global levels. Growing elderly population and increasing incidence of brain disorders are major factors driving the global market. Moreover, increase in the investment by public and private sectors for the advancement of health care and surge in technological innovations are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop innovative processes for production of technologically enhanced devices such as portable brain scanners. This is anticipated to propel the demand for portable brain scanners for use in the diagnosis of diseases during the forecast period. However, low awareness among people, especially in developing regions, and lack of skilled professionals are likely to restrain the global portable brain scanner market during the forecast period.

Increase in Elderly Population Driving the Global Portable Brain Scanner Market

Aging is associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. A majority of elderly people suffer from neurologic disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, geriatric population (people aged 65 years or above) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. Thus, increase in elderly population is likely to drive the global portable brain scanner market during the forecast period.

Opportunity in Developing Regions

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for portable brain scanners in the near future. The market in these regions is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to large population base, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investments for the advancement of health care in these regions.

