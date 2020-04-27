Prosthetic disc nucleus (PDN) Market is Expected to Create New Opportunities By 2027

Prosthetic Disc Nucleus (PDN) Market: Introduction

Disc degeneration is treated by either immobilization of the affected vertebrae or discectomy. Even though these preventative treatments can be effective, they have their limitations. The PDN device has been developed to help fill therapy gaps that exist in the treatment of moderate degenerative disc diseases.

The health of an intervertebral disc is based on a complicated interplay between physiology and biomechanics. The PDN (Raymedica Inc., MN) prosthetic disc nucleus device introduced by C.D. Ray in 1996 is the first nucleus replacement device designed to replace the functions of the disc that were lost through degeneration.

The device consists of a hydrogel core and a polyethylene jacket designed to assume the cushioning function of a healthy disc, while restoring/maintaining disc height and allowing normal range of motion.

Key Drivers of Global Prosthetic Disc Nucleus (PDN) Market

Increase in Global Geriatric Population:

According to the United Nations, the number of people above the age of 60 is expected to double by 2050 and grow three-fold by 2100. It is projected to rise from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and reach 3.1 billion by 2100. Globally, the geriatric population is increasing at a rapid pace.

The current geriatric population is about 13% of the global population and increases at a rate of 3% every year. Furthermore, the number of persons aged 80 years and above is estimated to grow three-fold by 2050, an increase from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million by 2050. Presently, Europe has a significantly large geriatric population.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have increased awareness about motion preservation devices in the past few years. Advancements in technology have improved the quality of life for patients who suffer from spine disorders. Therefore, these advancements have led to a significant rise in the use of motion preservation devices.

Various motion preservation devices are available with both pulse and continuous flow technology. The non-fusion technology in spine surgery may improve outcomes by reducing surgical morbidity and incidences of adjacent level degeneration. However, new technologies also introduce new short- and long-term complications.

Increase in Adoption of Spinal Surgery Procedures:

Adoption of spinal surgery adoption enables surgeons to create smaller incisions that can minimize damage to sensitive tissues and complications, and allow faster recovery time. Spinal surgery has been preferring smaller incisions and biologic materials that minimize surgical duration and approach-related morbidity for the last few years.

Minimally invasive spine surgery lowers blood loss, enables faster patient recovery, reduces hospital stays, and allows transitional procedures to ambulatory settings. However, safety in spinal surgery remains paramount and has hampered for the results of aggressive early adopters.

The demographic shift and associated ballooning in the geriatric population is estimated to provide additional impetus for cost-effective spine surgery is anticipated to be driven by minimally invasive techniques.

Product Recall and Migration of Colonic Stent

Product recalls by the Food and Drug Administration are likely to hamper the growth of the global Prosthetic Disc Nucleus (PDN) Market. For instance, On June 19, 2019, Mobi-C 14mm Distraction Screw offered by Zimmer Biomet, Inc.was recalled

The reason for recall is the incorrect part description contained on an additional label placed on the packaging: A 14mm length part was incorrectly labeled as being a 12mm length screw.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Prosthetic Disc Nucleus (PDN) Market

North America is expected to hold the major share of the global Prosthetic Disc Nucleus (PDN) Market due to the presence of a large number of players and increase in the prevalence of spine injury. Approximately 80% of Americans encounter back pain at least once in their lifetime, and for many people, spinal disorders are a lifelong problem. The personal and monetary costs associated with this widespread problem are staggering. One of the main causes of back pain and spinal disorders is the degeneration of spinal discs. Disc degeneration is painful and often difficult to treat. One of the most promising surgical options currently being developed is the use of artificial discs.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the CHARITÉ Artificial Disc (DePuy Spine, Inc. of Raynham, MA) for use in treating pain associated with degenerative disc disease. The device was approved for use at one level in the lumbar spine (from L4-S1) for patients who have had no relief from low back pain after at least six months of non-surgical treatment.

