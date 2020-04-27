Sinus Dilation Devices Market is To Grow In Near Future With The Top Key Players orecast 2018 – 2026
Sinus dilation is a process of removing the nasal blockage that leads severe sinusitis. Sinus can either be chronic or acute, in chronic cases surgery is considered, otherwise it can be managed with dilation devices. The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to witness a robust growth due to technologically advanced devices that are easier to use and results in maximum benefit to the patients.
The global sinus dilation market may witness the expansion at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2026, shares an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. It is estimated to have registered the revenue of US$ 2, 021.4mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach an impressive revenue generation.
⦿ Rising Prevalence of Sinusitis to Strengthen Sinus Dilation Devices Market
The healthcare industry is witnessing rising number of chronic and acute sinusitis across the world, pushing the global sinus dilation market to expand in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the rising number of surgeries and patients demanding for less invasive procedures are projected to drive the global sinus dilation market in the future.
Moreover, increasing geriatric population and sinus is also a condition that gets aggravated with age, resulting in growth of the global sinus dilation devices market.
Among the end users, hospitals are foretold to the dominant industry in the expansion of the sinus dilation devices market. The growth can be accounted to availability of improved medical infrastructure and technologically advanced equipment in the hospitals.
Availability of over the counter drugs for sinusitis and high cost associated with the sinus surgeries are expected to hinder the growth of the global sinus dilation devices market during the forecast period.
Nonetheless, the rising awareness and ongoing research and development to provide patients with better devices and treatment procedures are anticipated to surge the growth opportunities in the global sinus dilation devices market in the next few years.
⦿ Balloon Segment to Swell Up Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market
During the surgery the surgeons opt for balloon dilation device, therefore, balloon segment is expected to hold a major share in the global sinus dilation devices market. The growth is primarily due to minimal invasiveness and easy to use feature. Moreover, the integration of latest technology with it makes it a most desirable device for sinus dilation.
Additionally, rising awareness about the availability of minimally invasive procedures, rising disposable income are few more factors that is foreseen to be pushing the growth of the global sinus dilation device market in the future.
Previously, North America is held the global sinus dilation devices market. The growth can be due to advanced medical infrastructure and availability. Further, the favorable reimbursement policies to surge the market.
During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global sinus dilation market. The reasons for growth in this region can be attributable to large number of patient pool suffering from sinusitis. Additionally, rising awareness about the technologically advanced surgical procedures, improving infrastructure in medical care are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global sinus dilation device market towards a grand growth in the upcoming years.
This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Sinus Dilation Devices Market (Product – Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, Sinus Stents, Endoscopy (Rhinoscopes, Sinuscopes), FESS Instruments; Procedure – Standalone, Hybrid; Patient Type – Adult, Pediatric; End user – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, ENT Clinics)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”
⦿ The global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into:
