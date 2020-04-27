Sodium Malate Market Research Report Offers a Roadmap For Expansion of Industry

Global Sodium Malate Market: Overview

Robust industrialisation has led to extensive research and development in the chemical industry. With continuous innovation many by-products and compound are being derived from primary chemical formulas. Sodium malate is one such organic acid which is derived from sodium salt of malic acid. Malic acid is an organic acid which is formed by fermentation process of natural sugars. Sodium malate can also be obtained naturally from the plant source such as unripe apples among others. Sodium malate offers broad spectrum of industrial uses among them the prominent ones are food and cosmetics industry. In food industry sodium malate is used as food additives which not only helps to enhance the flavours and appeal of the food products but also helps to prolong the shelf life of the processed food by acting as flavouring acid and pH regulator. Sodium malate is also used in wide range of cosmetics products by acting as humectant

Global Sodium Malate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The sodium malate market is primarily derived by the drifting food trend towards processed food which involves extensive usage of food additives to maintain their perishability. Sodium malate is predominantly used as food additives. Sodium malate is characterised by peculiar properties such as buffering agent, acidity regulator and flavour enhancer leading widespread application in confectionery, soft drinks and other food products. Thereby, propelling the market growth of sodium malate market. Moreover, extensive research results on sodium malate and its compounds have shown that they act as substitute over sodium chloride in form of eka salt and thereby reduces the salt consumption in the diet. Therefore, potential growth is to be witnessed during the forecast period as food manufacturers are preferring sodium malate over sodium chloride in manufacturing of low-salt containing food products. Thereby, upwelling the growth of sodium malate market. Apart from the food industry, sodium malate finds exacerbate use in the personal care products as it acts as skin conditioning agent in form of humectant. Hence, rising demand for skin care products may support the growth opportunities for sodium malate market.

However, sodium malate is not recommended for pregnant women and children as they lack the enzymes to metabolise its compounds. Furthermore, excessive consumption of products containing sodium malate by people prone to low blood pressure leading to increase in risk of lowering of blood pressure. Hence, lack of warning labels of the permissible amounts to be consumed on the food products may restrain the growth of sodium malate market.

Global Sodium Malate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sodium malate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness potential growth during the forecast period. Owing to increase demand for processed food and emerging research opportunity in food industry due to easy investments contributes to explorative growth of sodium malate market. Europe may account for substantiate amount of growth over the forecast period. However, with stringent food regulation norms prevailing in Europe, it may affect the growth prospects of sodium malate market. North America is expected to account for significant share of the market. With rising demand for skin care products and adoption of processed food accounts for robust growth of sodium malate market.

Global Sodium Malate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global sodium malate market includes: Qingdao Twell Sansino Import & Export Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Zhengzhou Ruipu Biological Engineering Co.

