Surgical Wound Closure Device Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027

Surgical Wound Closure Device Market Introduction

Traditional wound closure involved usage of only needle and thread. The surgical techniques and the development in tradition way of wound closure introduced the new and modern devices for the surgical procedures for the wound closure. Modifications in the traditional method have led to new wound closure methods. After wound closure, there is speedy activity through neovascularization and epithelisation.

The extracellular materials in the matrix start to organize themselves. Specific growth factors are involved during granulation in the healing process. Cyanoacrylate has been used as a surgical adhesive for its aesthetical results for the last three decades. The edges of the wound are pulled with the help of wound closure devices. This is done with adequate measure to avoid infections after the surgery. This type of wounds are closed with wound closure devices for quick healing of the wound. Increase in surgical procedures drives demand for wound closure devices.

Surgical Wound Closure Device Market – Competitive Landscape

BSN medical

BSN medical is a leading player in the global health care market. The company operates in wound care & related vascular diseases, Lymphology, and non-invasive orthopedic products. The company has global presence in over 150 countries. BSN medical was acquired by Swedish Essity AB in April 2017.

Baxter International

The company operates through two operating segments: BioSciences and Medical Products. It manufactures and also distributes its products. The company focuses on the manufacture of products for the treatment of hemophilia, immune disorders, kidney diseases, and other chronic & acute medical conditions.

Teleflex Medical

Teleflex Medical is a global provider of medical equipments. The company focuses on designs to improve the health and quality of living of patients. Teleflex Medical operates in vascular & interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care segments.

Surgical Wound Closure Device Market Dynamics

Increase in number of surgical procedures

Surgical care is essential for managing diverse health conditions such as injuries, obstructed labor, malignancies, infections, and cardiovascular disease and an indispensable component of a functioning health system. The number of surgeries performed globally has been estimated at 234 million per year, and a very conservative estimate shows that 11% of the world’s disability-adjusted life-years are from conditions that require surgical interventions.

Increase in incidence of chronic wound drives demand for wound closure devices

Chronic wounds are often termed ulcers and can be defined as wounds with a full thickness in depth and a slow healing tendency. It is estimated that 1% to 2 % of the population will experience a chronic wound during their lifetime in developed countries. The dramatic increase in the ageing population will increase the numbers of aged paitents as wound closure is negatively associated with age. Complications of chronic wounds include infection such as cellulitis and infective venous eczema, gangrene, hemorrhage, and lower-extremity amputations. Chronic wounds lead to disability and disability worsens wound outcomes, resulting in a vicious cycle.

The increase in a number of plastic and cosmetic surgeries, increasing number of burns, trauma, and accidents, and sports-related injuries drive the market

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017, an increase of 2% over that in 2016. The statistics also reveal a rise in new trends in body-shaping procedures, with a spike in non-invasive fat reduction, as well as surgeries such as breast augmentations. An estimated 1.2 million people are killed in road crashes each year, and as many as 50 million are injured, occupying 30% to 70% of orthopedic beds in hospitals in developing countries. Nearly 30 million children and adolescents participate in youth sports in the U.S.

