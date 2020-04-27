Treatment-resistant Depression Market is Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

Treatment-resistant Depression Market: Introduction

Depression is feeling of sadness that interferes with functioning and/or a decreased interest or pleasure in activities. It has a number of side effects, such as change in hormonal levels and emotionally distressing events, and hereditary and side effects of drugs lead to depression. Antidepressants, electroconvulsive therapy, and psychotherapy may help to treat the patient suffering from depression.

Treatment-resistant depression is a disorder where the patient does not respond to antidepressants used to treat the condition. The effect of antidepressants is observed to be minimal or nil in case of treatment-resistant depression.

Expansion of the treatment-resistant depression market is anticipated to be driven by increase in demand for new therapies for treatment-resistant depression, promising products in pipeline, and approved drugs by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Key Drivers of Global Treatment-resistant Depression Market

NMDA receptor antagonists and combination drugs developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) and Eli Lilly and Company, respectively, are available to treat drug-resistant depression. These medications are available in the form of nasal sprays and tablets.

Prominent market players have entered into agreement for the development of new therapeutics in neurological disorders. In March 2019, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) received the FDA approval for SPRAVATO (esketamine) CIII, a nasal spray used in combination with an oral antidepressant in adults with treatment-resistant depression. Evotec AG entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its NR2B subtype selective NMDA-antagonist portfolio indicated for depression disorders. As per the agreement, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was granted worldwide license to a series of small molecule drug candidates, develop the compounds, and market the products.

In September 2019, Evotec AG and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd entered into an agreement for Phase II clinical development of EVT 101 indicated for treatment-resistant depression

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Treatment-resistant Depression Market

Globally, North America is likely to hold the maximum market share due to extensive research and development activities, new product approvals, and increase in prevalence of treatment-resistant depression

Sage Therapeutics is developing SAGE-217 for treatment-resistant depression and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is evaluating SAGE-217 as the next-generation positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABAA receptors under Phase III for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing a drug NV-5138 for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression. NV-5138 is orally active small molecule that selectively activates mTORC1 in the brain, which is expected to have a potential to treat cognitive impairment, depression, and other neurological conditions.

Research centers and government agencies are also conducting research on neurological disorder treatment. The National Institute of Mental Health funded a research on Rapidly-Acting Treatments for Treatment-Resistant Depression (RAPID). The research focuses on identifying and analyzing pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments for various types of depression.

