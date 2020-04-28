Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2025

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to reach USD 5.28 Billion by the year 2025. Agricultural Sprayers are devices used to apply insecticides, pesticides and other fertilizers to crops so as to control pests and insects causing diseases. They are widely used in agriculture and farming sector.

Major market players in Agriculture Sprayers Market CNH Industrial, Bucher Industries, Deere & Company, STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG, Hymatic Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Chafer Machinery Ltd, S & K sprayers, Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co. Ltd., Boston Crop Sprayers, Cleveland crop sprayers Ltd, and (A brief overview of 10 companies is also provide in the report. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period due to growing demand and rising population. At a country level, India, China, and Indonesia holds the notable Market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to the strongly growing crop sector and using Agricultural Sprayers as a dominant application.

SWOT Analysis of Agriculture Sprayers Market:

Strength:

Increasing use of Agricultural Sprayers to control diseases

Weakness:

High investments to develop modern agriculture equipment

Opportunities:

High opportunities in Asia-pacific region

Growing preference for Agricultural Sprayers

Threats:

Low focus on R&D due to high costs

The segmentation is done on the basis of product, by capacity and by region. On the basis of products, the global Agricultural Sprayers Market is sub-segmented as Fuel-Based, Electric and Hand-Held of which the fuel-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rise in consumption and rapidly growing population. The fuel-based segment is expected to hold around 52% of the global Market in terms of product.

Agriculture Sprayers Market Segmentation:

By Capacity

• Ultra-Low Volume Sprayers

• Low Volume Sprayers

• High Volume Sprayers

By Products

• Fuel-Based

• Electric

• Hand-Held

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

