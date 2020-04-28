Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market 2018 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Immune system disorders occur due to low activity or over activity of the immune system.

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages its own tissues. There are more than 80 different autoimmune diseases exist. Some of the common types of autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Autoimmune disease therapeutics are expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period owing to early diagnosis of the disease, recent launch of advanced therapeutics, and rise in incidence of autoimmune disease. Furthermore, strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as tocilizumab, baricitinib, certolizumab, secukinumab, etanercept, olokizumab, abatacept, apremilast, PF-06438179, golimumab, ustekinumab, etrolizumab, tofacitinib, and others. On the other side higher cost associated with the advanced therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is segmented based on drug class, indication, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is classified as anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others. On the basis of indication, rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rare disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and other indications. According to the sales channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacy, drug stores & retail pharmacy, and online store. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class

5: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, By Indication

6: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel

7: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

