Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2019 Current and Future Outlook By Global Emerging Players – Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Immunomedics, Astrazeneca

Companies Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Advaxis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Astrazeneca plc. Among the others.

Cancer immunotherapy is a therapy that utilizes part of patients’ immune system to fight against cancer. The therapy stimulates the person’s own immune system to attack the cancer cells. There are different types of immunotherapy that includes monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines and other non-specific immunotherapies. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies that are used in treating cancer as they recognize specific part of a cancer cell and attacks on it. In recent years, many different types of immunotherapy are being studied for its use against cancer.

The report “Cancer Immunotherapy Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapy, application and end user. Based on therapy, the market is classified as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, and cancer vaccines. Based on application, the market is classified as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, others. On the basis of end user the cancer immunotherapy market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, cancer research centers, specialty clinics.

