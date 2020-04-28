Catnip Essential Oil Market Is Set To Experience A Revolutionary Growth In Future Key Players | 2017 – 2025

Catnip, also known as Cat Mint, is a whitish-grey plant with the scientific name Nepata Cataria. Catnip is a well-known medicinal herb that is used for the treatment of many ailments. These medicinal properties come from the various components of Catnip oil, such as Nepetalactone, Valeric Acid, Geraniol, Monoterpene, Nepetalic Anhydride, Citral, Limonene, Dispentine, Thymol, Citronella, Caryophyllene, Nerol, Bio Flavonoids, Nepetalic Acid, and carotenoids. The health benefits of catnip essential oil can be attributed to its properties as an anti-spasmodic, carminative, diaphoretic, emenagogue, nervine, stomachic, stimulant, astringent, and sedative substance. Catnip essential oil is an anesthetic, anti-inflammatory, and antirheumatic agent.

Catnip Essential Oil Market: Segmentation:

Catnip essential oil can be segmented on the basis of source, application and distributional channel.

On the basis of nature, catnip essential oil can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic catnip essential oil segment is anticipated to dominate the conventional catnip essential oil segment over the years. Organic products are considered to be healthier and pure, thus increasing acceptance for organic labelled products among the consumers is expected to support the organic Catnip essential oil segment growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, catnip essential oil can be segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. It is used in food due to its flavoring property and health benefits. In the field of pharmacy, catnip essential oil can cure all problems related with cramps or spasms as it is antispasmodic. Since catnip essential oil strengthens nerves and activates them, it acts as a tonic for nervous system and helps in the management of nervous disorders like Parkinson’s disease, vertigo, Alzheimer’s disease. Apart from treating digestive problems, catnip essential oil is useful in times of stress as it has a calming effect. Since it possess the property of astringent, it has a tightening effect on skin, muscles and even gums which in turn contributes to the cosmetic industry. Moreover catnip essential oil is known for being most effective natural mosquito repellent agent.

Catnip essential oil is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which includes direct and indirect channels. When it comes to indirect distribution, the market is sub-segmented into modern store format, medical store, and departmental store and e-commerce retailers.

Regional segment for the market of Catnip essential oil is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. The European market for Catnip essential oils is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Cosmetic products containing essential oils is preferable products in Europe which is expected to support Catnip essential oil market growth during the forecast period. Owing to this, catnip essential oil has huge opportunity in these regions since it possess the property of astringent which provide tightening effect on skin and muscles. Since Catnip is native to southern and eastern Europe, the Middle East, central Asia, these regions holds strong market share as compared to other regions in terms of volume sales. Since it is known for being most effective natural mosquito repellent agent, they can witness opportunity in most malaria prone countries in Africa, Asia – Pacific and America.

The therapeutic properties of Catnip essential oil such as antispasmodic, diaphoretic, Carminative, Diaphoretic, Diuretic helps drive its demand in pharmaceutical industry. Since they are astringent agent, it plays an important role in the world cosmetics which adds up to another factor to demand driver.

Some of global key players in catnip essential oil market includes: Lebermuth Co., Biolandes S.A., Taytonn PTE LTD, Augustus Oils Ltd, Bontoux S.A, O’Laughlin Industries Inc.

