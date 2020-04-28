Coastal Surveillance Market To 2026 Market Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

Security is the growing concern for several maritime areas which represent a fairly complex environment. This increases the need to deploy coastal surveillance systems. The Coastal Surveillance System (CSS) is a sophisticated and integrated border surveillance system. It provides command and control capabilities using integrated technologies such as radar, electro optical systems and Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) as well as other sensors. Coastal surveillance provides recognition, identification and tracking of intruders that helps security forces to go to their exact location. The CSS system consists of one or multiple Command & Control Centers (CCC) and a set of Sensor Stations (SS) forming a hierarchical architecture. The sensor stations are deployed across the surveillance area and can be fixed over mobile stations.

Coastal surveillance enables protection of country’s borders against terrorism or any other intrusion in the coastal areas. It also helps to keep a track on smuggling, illegal fishing and other such unethical activities. CSS guarantees sea traffic safety within national waters, coasts and ports. This system also handles the scanning and observation of water within the coastal boundaries for unauthorized activities. It takes care of uninterrupted and continuous surveillance and observation of all ships and boats. These key factors are facilitating the growth of coastal surveillance market. However, scarcity of resources to manage the change in technological environment may restrain its growth in the developing economies.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56436

The global coastal surveillance market has been segmented on basis of application, end-user, scale, and geography. On the basis of application, the coastal surveillance market can be segmented into command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare. The intelligence segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to utilization of radio networks to transmit intelligence & surveillance information from global positioning systems to video & sensor data.

On the basis of end-user, the coastal surveillance market can be segmented as naval, coast guard, and other users. Naval segment dominates the coastal surveillance market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years owing to its advantages such as availability of large tracking areas, low interruptions, and easy coordination. On the basis of scale of surveillance, this coastal surveillance market has been further segmented into large and moderate scale surveillance. The increase in illegal activities such as smuggling and unauthorized trade in various regions has been imposing the need for moderate scale coastal surveillance.

Request To Access Market Data Coastal Surveillance Market

Large scale surveillance systems are used to monitor wider areas, such as ports and other hazardous areas. It is also used for vessel traffic control. Geography wise coastal surveillance market is segmented into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth owing to increased military spending in countries such as India and China. With geopolitical tensions in several countries of this region, procurement of coastal surveillance systems is further estimated to increase.

The key players in the global coastal surveillance market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Terma A/S, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, SAAB AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Indra Sistemas S A, The Raytheon Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation

[wp-rss-aggregator]