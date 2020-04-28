Connected Logistics Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Connected Logistics Market was valued at USD 13.22 Billion in the year 2017. Global Connected logistics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.95 % from 2019 to reach USD 114.21 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries U.S, China and Japan hold a substantial Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in Connected Logistics Market are AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Eurotech S.P.A., HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys ltd, Zebra Technologies, Oracle, and other brief information of 8 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078313

SWOT Analysis of Connected Logistics Market:

Strength:

Technological Advancements in Logistics Market

Increased Market for cloud solutions

Weakness:

Lack of government participation

Opportunities:

Developing economies and investments in emerging regions

Threats:

Logistics Security and Safety Issues

The Global Connected Logistics Market ID segmented on the basis of technology, by device and by region. On the basis of types of technology, the Market is segmented as Bluetooth, Cellular, WI-FI, ZigBee, NFC and Satellite of which NFC segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

Connected Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Device

• Gateways

• RFID Tags

• Sensors Nodes

By Technology

• Bluetooth

• Cellular

• WI-FI

• ZigBee

• NFC

• Satellite

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078313

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

[wp-rss-aggregator]