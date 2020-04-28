DAMIANA EXTRACT MARKET FIND NEW OPPORTUNITIES AND LOG A HEALTHY CAGR DURING THE REPORT’S FORECAST PERIOD

Turnera Diffusa, which is commonly known as damiana is a woody shrub native to Central America, Southern Texas of U.S, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America. The shrub develops small aromatic flowers and fruits that taste like figs. Damiana is highly popular in its native owing to its traditional use for the treatment of a number of condition such as kidney issues, depression, and diabetes. Leaves of the shrub have been used commonly as an aphrodisiac in Mexico and is used for female as well as male for boosting physical as well as mental stamina, as a relaxant, diuretic, and digestive stimulant. It is also used as a herbal alternative for regulating reproductive, kidney, and digestive health.

Although, native to North and South America, and Caribbean, damiana, in the form of extracts, finds demand across the world owing to the rising inclination of the global population towards herbal products instead of mainstream allopathic products. This report presents a thorough assessment of the past and present growth dynamics of the market and includes forecast regarding the future growth potential of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025.

Global Damiana Extract Market: Segmentation

The report, for presenting a much detailed account of the market, segments the global damiana extract market on the basis of criteria such as form, variety, application, and geography. Based on form, the report covers the market for damiana liquid extract and damiana powder extract. Based on application, the market for damiana extract has been segmented in the report into powders, syrups, liquid supplements, Mexican liqueurs, teas, and herbal capsules. Based on the criteria of variety, the report segments the global damiana extract market into conventional damiana extract and organic damiana extract. Of these, the segment of organic damiana extract is more preferred over the segment of conventional damiana extract.

The report covers the global market for damiana extract across regions such as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Presently, the market earns a large share in its revenue from sales across North America and Latin America, chiefly owing to the high production volumes in these regions. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is presently in the early stages of expansion and is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the next few years as demand for herbal products is rising at a promising rate. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of damiana extract across Middle East and Africa will help the market expand at a healthy rate over the report’s forecast period.

Some of the leading companies producing and marketing damiana extract in the global market are Liberty Natural Products, Inc., Barlowe’s Herbal Elixirs, Bristol Botanicals Limited, Whole Herb Company, Traditional Medicinals, Herb Pharm, Nature’s Way Products, LLC, Now Foods, and Natural Factors Inc.

