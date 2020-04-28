Global Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics, Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth, 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cryptocurrency Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Snapshot

The “Cryptocurrency Market (Component – Hardware (FPGA, GPU, ASIC, Wallet, Others), Software (Mining Platform, Blockchain, Coin Wallet, Exchange); Type – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Litecoin, Dashcoin, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”, report provides analysis of the cryptocurrency market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the cryptocurrency market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Netherlands, the U.K., Singapore, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Get Free Research Summary of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1526743

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the cryptocurrency industry is given and business strategy is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the cryptocurrency market. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment is sub segmented into FPGA, GPU, ASIC, wallet, and others. The software segment is further classified in to mining platform, blockchain, coin wallet, and exchange. In terms of market share, in 2016, hardware was the highest revenue generating segment and software segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

By type, the global cryptocurrency market is divided in to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Litecoin, Dashcoin, and others. Bitcoin segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period owing to its significant acceptance in various applications.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the cryptocurrency market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. The cryptocurrency market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.

Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Alphapoint Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Xilinx Inc., BitGo, Ripple and BTL Group Ltd. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1526743

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

The global cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Component

Hardware FPGA GPU ASIC Wallet Others

Software Mining Platform Blockchain Coin Wallet Exchange



Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Type

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Cryptocurrency Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/