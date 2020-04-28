Global HDPE pipe Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025
The Global HDPE pipe market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- HDPE pipe market outlook
- HDPE pipe market trends
- HDPE pipe market forecast
- HDPE pipe market 2018 overview
- HDPE pipe market growth analysis
- HDPE pipe market size
- HDPE pipe market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The HDPE pipe market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2017-2025.Global HDPE pipe Market valued approximately USD 22.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market advanced drainage systems Inc., blue diamonds industries LLC., Canada culvert Inc., chevron Phillips chemical company LLC., dura line corp., IPEX inc., JM eagle Inc., national pipe & plastics Inc., soleno Inc., united poly systems LLC.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global HDPE pipe market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the HDPE pipe Market report include:
By Application:
§ Oil & gas pipes
§ Agricultural & irrigation pipes
§ Water supply pipes
§ Sewage systems
By Regions:
§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
§ Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
