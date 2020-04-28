Industrial Margarine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Industrial Margarine Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Industrial Margarine market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global industrial margarine market accounted for US$ 2480.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3330.4 Mn by 2027.

Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries. It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, bread, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits. Since cost of margarine and fat content is lower as compared to butter, it is preferred by most bakers, food processors, and foodservice providers like hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA). The growing consumption of industrial margarine by fast food chains and bakeries is fostering the growth of the global industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products while targeting health-conscious consumers. In HORECA, margarine is used as spreads, toppings for dishes like pizza, pasta, and burger, stir-fried vegetables, and many more. Industrial Margarine is quite popular among the consumers of Italy, Spain, Russia, The UK, and The US. There is a growing demand for vegan bakery products, confectionaries, and convenience food among consumers who do not prefer dairy-based food items. The need for replacements for butter derived from milk is driving the demand for plant-based (vegan) industrial margarine.

Growing concern about weight management and rise in calorie consciousness among the consumers in developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the US, the UK, India, and China has created a high demand for foods low in cholesterol and unhealthy fats. There is a growing demand for low-fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the growth of the industrial margarine market. Millennials and Generation Z are actively adopting healthy diets low in fats, cholesterol, and calories. Industrial margarine remains a popular spread for many millennials owing to its low price and health benefits. Some of the major manufacturers involved in producing industrial margarine such as Vandemoortele, Unilever Plc, Richardson International Limited, and Conagra Brands, Inc. are offering low-calorie industrial margarine to cater to the health-conscious younger generation.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Industrial Margarine market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Bunge Limited Associated British Foods plc. Conagra Brands, Inc. EFKO Group Fuji Oil Europe NMGK Group Puratos Richardson International Limited Vandemoortele Wilmar International Ltd

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Industrial Margarine industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Industrial Margarine Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Industrial Margarine market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Industrial Margarine Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

