Oatmeal Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 | Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Quaker Oats Company, Weetabix Limited

The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

Grains continue to remain one of the popular solutions for various breakfast meals globally owing to its high nutritional and fiber-rich ingredients. Among these, avena sativa or popularly known as oats are a particular type of grains with multiple fitness and health benefits has attributed to their rising popularity among breakfast cereals, especially among adults. Oatmeal is simple oats based consumer products along with various grains, dry fruits, and other ingredients that are widely consumed for breakfast meals. Currently, some of the common types of oats available for the preparation of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and bran oats. However, leading oatmeal manufacturers such as McCann’s Irish Oatmeal, Hamlyns of Scotland, Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., and The Quaker Oats Company among other prominent oatmeal market players also offer a wide range of flavored oatmeal based products for their large customer base. Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Leading Oatmeal Market Players:

B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal)

Bagrrys India Limited

Grain Millers, Inc.

Hamlyns Of Scotland

Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

The Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix Limited

Oatmeal Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Oatmeal Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Oatmeal Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Strategic Insights

The players operating in the oatmeal market are mainly focusing on product launch and innovative marketing strategies to expand their geographical presence. Few of the recent developments of the players operating in the oatmeal market are listed below:

2018: B&G Foods acquired McCann’s which is a premium oatmeal brand of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for about US$ 32.0 Mn in cash.

2016: Bagrry’s India Ltd ventured into ventured into the Quick Service Restaurants with Bagrry’s Health Café the restaurant would offer a variety of high fiber grains.

2016: McCann’s Irish Oatmeal announced the expansion of its product portfolio by launching three new product lines namely McCann’s Traditional Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal Gluten-Free; McCann’s Quick & Easy Steel Cut Irish Oats Single Serve Microwavable Cups, and Non-GMO Certified McCann’s Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Also, key Oatmeal Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

