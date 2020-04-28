Prebiotics Ingredients Market | Registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023

Prebiotics Ingredients Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global prebiotics ingredients market is estimated to reach $8,621 million by 2023, from was $4,000 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023. Prebiotics are fiber compounds that cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body. They serve as food ingredients that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms, such as lactobacilli and bifidobacterial, and inhibit the growth of pathogens, improve digestion and immunity, and produce valuable vitamins. Prebiotics are not only resistant to body enzymes and acids, but are highly stable and remain unaffected by high-temperature exposure and long-term storage; thus, they are added to every type of food, drinks, and supplements. Prebiotics can be extracted and concentrated from fruits & vegetables such as garlic, asparagus, artichokes, leek, and onion among others and can also be produced commercially.

For instance, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) prebiotics are produced by combining the sugars found in milk that simulate the structure of prebiotics naturally present in breast milk. Prebiotics are added to pre-packaged food & beverages such as yoghurt, cereals, bread, snack bars, and sports drinks. In addition, these are added to dietary supplements or can be taken as a suppliant in the form of pastilles, tablets, or powders. They are also added to animal’s feed such as poultry, fodder, and forage.

Obesity level in human beings is increasing due to consumption of fast food, which contains high sugar and fat content, leading to risk of hypertension, adverse lipid concentrations, and type 2 diabetes. The change in lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and rise in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics are expected to drive the market growth. Increase in consumption of infant formula, which consist of fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), owing to rise in number of working mothers globally, is expected to drive the market growth. Rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve productivity of animals, and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages are expected to fuel the market growth. However, high R&D costs for prebiotics and larger market visibility of probiotics as compared to prebiotic ingredients are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, emerging markets in India, China, and Brazil among other are expected to provide opportunities for market growth.

The global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented based on ingredient, application, functionality, bacterial activity, source, brand, and geography. Based on ingredient, it is classified into insulin, oligosaccharides, polydextrose, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Functionality segment is divided into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity, and weight management. Bacterial activity is divided into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria, and others. Based on source, it is classified into roots, vegetables, and grains. Brand segment is categorized into oliggo-fiber, osmoaid, orafti Hpx, domo vivinal GOS, and fibregum. Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players:

Beneo GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

FrieslandCampina

Ingredion Incorporated

Samyang Genex

Nexira

Beghin Meiji

Royal Cosun

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global prebiotics ingredients market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the ingredients of prebiotics and their application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

