Research Details on Gin Market by Demand, Consumption, and Trends, Opportunity Outlook Till 2023

Gin is a drink that contains alcoholic properties and considered under spirit industry. Gin is distilled from malt and then receives its peculiar flavor from juniper berries. There are three types of gin based on the process of manufacturing: post distilled gin, compound gin and column distilled gin. Geographically the market is segmented into these parts: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

Market Size and Forecast

With 44% share, Philippines dominate the gin market in South-East Asia at present. India has the long history for making gin because from the ancient time the country has been using gin to cure diseases and India has the fifth largest market share in global gin market at present.

The market share of Australia is on a continuous rise. In 2013, the number of drinkers grew to reach 637,000. The age group between 24 to 35 years has the maximum inclination towards alcohol consumption and also drives the global gin market in a big way. Australia is one of the major producer and consumer of gin in the global market. Further the consumer base is projected to rise in Australia as the age bracket between 24 and 35 years is on a continuous expansion (24-35 years population swelled from 125,000 in 2009 to 206,000 in 2013)

Facts & Figures in the Global Gin Market

The sales of gin bottles in the U.K. increased to more than 35% in value and 25% in volume during 2017 as compared to the sales in 2016.

The highest consumption of Gin during the year 2017 was in Spain with 1.07 liters per person.

During 2017, around USD 2 Million were spent on advertising gin in the United States.

Based on sales volume, Ginebra San Miguel is the leading brand of gin around the globe, whereas, Seagram’s Gin is the leading gin brand in the U.S.

Key Players

Barcadi, Diageo, Pernod Ricard , San Miguel, William Grant and Sons,Beam Global, G & J, Greenall and united spirits.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

A steep rise in drinkers’ number across the globe, urbanization with opening of more and more clubs, bars & discs with an unprecedented demand for superior liquor beverages are the factors expected to drive the global gin market in near future.

However, high cost, new non-alcoholic beverages, legal issues (mostly expensive affair) while receiving a license to sell expensive liquor are presenting a challenge in front of the global gin market. In addition to these factors, medical conditions and diseases that are being developed by the liquor consumption is yet another reason that may hinder the growth of global gin market.

