Screw Compressor Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2025
Global Screw Compressor Market was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Screw Compressor Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2019 to reach USD 13.85 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and is also considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Markets like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Major market players in Screw Compressor Market are GE Oil & Gas, Siemens AG, Atlas Copco AB, Howden Group Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Man SE, Gardner, Denver Inc., Sullair LLC, and other brief information of 10 more companies will be provided in the report. Product up-gradation to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in last 5 years.
SWOT Analysis of Screw Compressor Market:
Strength:
Increasing energy consumption due to infrastructure developments
Weakness:
User resistance to adapt to updated technology
Opportunities:
Increasing industrialization in developing countries
Threats:
Maintaining stringent Market standards
Segmentation done on the basis of Market include Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Plants, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metals; of which the Oil & Gas segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.
Screw Compressor Market Segmentation:
By Market Sector
*Automotive
*Oil & Gas
*Power Plants
*Chemicals & Petrochemicals
*Food & Beverage
*Mining & Metals
By Technology
*Portable Screw Compressors
*Stationary Screw Compressors
By Type
*Oil-Free Screw Compressors
*Multi-Stage Screw Compressors
By Region
*North America
o USA
o Canada
*Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
*APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
*RoW
o Latin America
o Middle East & Africa
