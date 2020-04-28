Surgical Robot Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2019-2025

Global Surgical Robot Market was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Surgical Robot Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to reach USD 28.92 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan, India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Surgical Robots Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Virtual Incision Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Hansen Medical, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Mazor Robotics, Stereotaxis Inc., Accuray Incorporated, and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Surgical Robot Market:

Strength:

Adoption of robotics in Healthcare sectors

Increasing accuracy for health concerns

Weakness:

Higher Cost and maintenance

Opportunities:

Growth in Healthcare Market

Threats:

Government Regulations and norms.

The Global Surgical Robot Market is segmented on the basis of surgery type, component, system type and region. The major shares of the Market comes from da Vinci Surgical system, by system type in Global Surgical Robot Market. On the other hand, Services, by component for this Market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2019-2025.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

By Component

*Accessories & Instrument

*Surgical Systems

*Services

By System Type

*Telesurgical System

*Supervisory-controlled system

*ZEUS Robotic Surgical System

*da Vinci Surgical system

*AESOP Robotic system

*Shared-control system

By Surgery Type

*General Surgery

*Neurosurgery

*Gynecological Surgery

*Orthopedic surgery

*Urological surgery

*Radiological surgery

*Others

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

