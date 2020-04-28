Global TMS market is expected to grow from US$ 1,920.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,262.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2018 and 2025.

The Transportation Management System Market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Transportation Management System Market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services

SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Transportation Management System Market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Transportation Management System Market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Transportation Management System (TMS) market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, use of TMS is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies achieving their goal. Centralization of TMS with cloud technology, adoption of more advanced systems owing to burgeoning globalization, analytics to gain significant power for dedicated TMS, self-driven trucks and emergence of apps are some of the factors which helps to drive the TMS market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Transportation Management System Market based on component, function, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By function segment, large enterprises is accounted for largest share in the TMS market in 2017, However, SMEs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies Are:

The Descartes Systems Group

Oracle Corporation

3Gtms

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

H. Robinson Worldwide

MercuryGate International

SAP SE

The report aims to provide an overview of global TMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of TMS and its forecasts till 2025. The report covers industry dynamics affecting the overall TMS market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the TMS market with respect to the geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the transportation management system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

