Acryloyl Chloride Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2027

Acryloyl Chloride Market: Introduction

Acryloyl chloride is also known as acrylyl chloride, 2-Propenoyl chloride, propenoyl chloride, and acrylic acid chloride. It is a derivative of acrylic acid that belongs to the acid chlorides group of chemicals. Its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 814-68-6 and molecular formula is C 3 H 3 ClO. Acryloyl chloride is a light yellow liquid that is soluble in chlorinated solvents such as chloroform. It is flammable. Acryloyl chloride is synthesized by the reaction of acrylic acid with thionyl chloride, oxalyl chloride, or benzoyl chloride. Inhibitors such as hydroquinone are utilized in the synthesis to avoid polymerization of acryloyl chloride induced in the presence of light.

Acryloyl chloride is primarily employed in preparation of acrylate monomers and polymers. It is also used in organic synthesis of introduction of acrylic moieties into other compounds. Acryloyl chloride is employed as acylating agent and binding agent in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used in synthesis of acrylate monomers and polymer. The acrylate monomers and polymers have key applications in cosmetic products.

Rise in demand for acryloyl chloride in various end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, primarily in emerging economies is the key factor driving the global acryloyl chloride market. There exists volatility in prices of raw materials of acryloyl chloride. This is expected to hamper the global acryloyl chloride market during the forecast period.

Global Acryloyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global acryloyl chloride market can be segmented based on grade, end-use industry, and region. Based on grade, the global acryloyl market can be divided into 96% pure, 97% pure, 98% pure, and others (including ≥98% pure and ≥99% pure).

In terms of end-use industry, the global acryloyl chloride market can be segregated into pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others (including food and agrochemical). Acryloyl chloride is used as acylating agent in manufacturing of amino glass slides and binding agent in the production of cationic copolymer hydrogels in the pharmaceutical industry. Demand for acryloyl chloride is increasing as a binding agent owing to the increase in usage of hydrogels in wound care dressings for cleansing and debriding necrotic tissues in wounds. Rise in awareness about health issues and increase in disposable income of end-users to avail advanced medicinal treatments are boosting the demand for pharmaceutical products such as amino glass slides and hydrogels. This is anticipated to augment the demand for acryloyl chloride in the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.