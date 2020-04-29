Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Forecast to 2026| Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Portals Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market research report presents the best market and business solutions to Medical Devices industry in this speedily revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. Market definition gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. Acute Coronary Syndrome Market document suggests that competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the Medical Devices industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market By Type (Unstable Angina, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Others), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Imaging, Stress Test, Others), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), End-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market is due to the rising geriatric population over the world.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in acute coronary syndrome market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Portals Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Baxter, DCVMN, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biogen.

Market Definition:

Acute coronary syndrome can be defined as a range of conditions related to sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart. It is the medical condition which requires an immediate diagnosis and care. Some of the symptoms that occur during acute coronary syndrome include chest pain, nausea, indigestion, dyspnea and heavy sweating. Increasing obesity population is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population is driving the growth of this market.

Technological advancement in drug formation is driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Less number of approved drugs is restraining the market

Strict government regulations related to drug approval is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY announced that they have received approval for INNEBRO™ 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, and 5 mg, from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. These drugs are specially designed for the patients who are suffering from hypertension.

In November 2018, Baxter International Inc. announced the launch of their Tisseel Prima syringe which consists of Prima syringe and the Tisseel 40cm Duplotip Rigid Applicator. Prima syringe is specially designed to promote hemostats and sealants so that they can provide healing to their patients and on the other hand Tisseel 40cm Duplotip Rigid Applicator is specially designed for surgeons when they need to apply Tisseel too hard to reach areas.

Competitive Analysis:

Global acute coronary syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acute coronary syndrome for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

