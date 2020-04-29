Additive Manufacturing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 – 2027

The Additive Manufacturing Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Additive Manufacturing industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Additive Manufacturing Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001350/

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

Fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), and selective laser sintering are the primary technologies used in additive manufacturing for production. These technologies are mainly adopted where the production volume is low, and product value is high. These technologies offer variations in surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and post-processing requirements. FDM is the leading technology in the global additive manufacturing market which is ideal for engineering-grade thermoplastic filaments to produce functional parts. For instance, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), and nylon are few of the common materials used in FDM additive manufacturing technology.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The additive manufacturing market segmentation is done on the basis of material, technology, and end-user. The additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others. Further, the additive manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of technology into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others. In recent years, a large number of industry sectors have displayed a various level of keenness to adopt the additive manufacturing solution. Accordingly, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user that includes automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others. On the basis of geography, the additive manufacturing market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Leading companies profiled in the report are

3D Systems, Inc. Stratasys Ltd. 3T RPD, LTD. Arcam AB EOS GmbH 3D Hubs B.V. ENVISIONTEC, INC. ProtoCAM Sciaky, Inc. GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Additive Manufacturing Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Additive Manufacturing Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Additive Manufacturing Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Additive Manufacturing Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Additive Manufacturing Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

Buy Now, Click https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001350/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in Chemicals and Materials, Food and Beverages, Biotechnology, Electronics and Semiconductors, Manufacturing and Construction, and Technology.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]