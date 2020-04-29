Anatomic Pathology Market Analysis 2026 with Top Companies Profile like Tecan Trading AG(Switzerland), RareCyte, Inc.(U.S.), Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd. (U.K.), Enzo Biochem Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Sciences (U.S.) among others.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Incidence of Cancer.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), Leica Microsystems(Germany), Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)., Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.(U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Sakura Tech (Singapore), BioGenex, Bio SB (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Nikon Corporation(Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc.(U.S.), Definiens (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.), Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.(U.S.), Tecan Trading AG(Switzerland), RareCyte, Inc.(U.S.), Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd. (U.K.), Enzo Biochem Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Sciences (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Visiopharm A/S awarewith the 2019 Global digital pathology software solutions Company of the Year Award. The company has accelerated anatomic pathology through digital transformation with its end-to-end digital pathology software solutions, Qualitopix and Oncotopix.

In March 2019 Inspirata, Inc. has collaborated with OSUCCC-James. This collaboration has scanned over one-million anatomic pathology slides into high resolution whole slide digital images. This accomplishment has demonstrated that it is possible to create large repositories of diagnostic quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Global anatomic pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anatomic pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

By Product & Service

Instrument Tissue Processing Systems Microtomes Cryostats Others

Consumables Reagents Stains & Dyes Fixatives Others Antibodies Others



By End User

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidence of cancer is in the world is working as a driver for the industry

Emerging technology in medical devices is a driver for the industry

Market Restraints:

The high degree of consolidation in the industry is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The imposition of excise duty by the U.S. Government

