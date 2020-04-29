Anti-Aging Services Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2026|| Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global anti-aging services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 37.45 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing consumer income and improving lifestyle of the people are the major factor for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-aging services market are L’Oréal, ALLERGAN, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf, Shiseido Co,Ltd., Solta Medical, Lumenis, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences Inc., Coty Inc., Alma Lasers.
To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Anti-Aging Services market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Anti-Aging Services market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Anti-Aging Services report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.
Segmentation: Global Anti-Aging Services Market
By Type
- Microdermabrasion
- Breast Augmentation
- Liposuction
- Chemical Peel
- Sclerotherapy
- Intense Pulsed Light
- Botox
- Dermal Fillers
- Others
By Demographics Outlook
- Baby Boomers
- Generation X
- Generation Y
By Product
- Anti-Wrinkle Product
- Anti-Stretch Mark Product
- Hair Color
- UV Absorber
- Natural Products
By Device
- Radio- Frequency Devices
- Laser Therapy
- Anti- Cellulite Treatment Device
- Microdermabrasion Device
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global anti-aging services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-aging services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Rising demand for anti- aging solutions will drive the market growth
- Technological advancement and development in beauty industry will also act as a driver for this market
- Increasing beauty awareness among population will propel the growth of this market
- Rising disposable income will also act as driver for this market
- Increasing aging population will drive the market growth
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.