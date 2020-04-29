Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market: Introduction

Anti-fatigue mats find application in environments which involve standing and walking for a long period of time. Anti-fatigue mats reduce fatigue caused by standing for a long period of time on hard surfaces. These mats help in reducing pain on the lower limb, foot, leg, and back. The fatigue reducing mats are made of different materials and are used in various sectors.

Anti-fatigue mats absorb shock developed while walking, and the cushioning effect of the mat reduces the fatigue.

Along with its ergonomic properties, anti-fatigue mats are also aesthetically pleasing. The mats are available in different colors, shapes, and sizes. The anti-fatigue mats market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to growing health concerns.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunity of the Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

Workplaces are evolving with growing business environments. Industries and companies are focused on creating safe work places for employees and are investing extensively in infrastructure development.

The manufacturing sector is expanding globally. Prolonged standing in the manufacturing sector leads to a number of health issues in employees and hampers work in terms of quality and production. The need for ergonomic products such as anti-fatigue mats in this sector is one of the driving factors of the market.

The need to reduce slip and fall accidents has increased due to the adoption of portable workstations. Anti-fatigue mats are used in offices and in commercial settings in order to provide a safe and comfortable workplace.

According to World Health Organization, work related health issues result in 4%-6% economic loss of GDP for some countries. Stringent laws related to the workplace and implementation of safety equipment is expected to create lucrative market opportunities.

The anti-fatigue mats market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to increasing awareness and concern about health

Europe to Lead the Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

Geographically, the global anti-fatigue mats market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Manufacturers provide anti-fatigue mats made from different materials, and of different shapes and sizes to suit all requirements. Many manufacturers are developing multifunctional mats such as anti-slip mats along with anti-fatigue mats. Usage of anti-fatigue mats are not limited to the industrial and commercial sector. Manufacturers are promoting the product for use in the residential sector as well.

Europe and North America are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Investment by global players in developing regions is expected to open new business opportunities. The Asian market is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Promotion of anti-fatigue mats as safe and productive products is set to lead to its higher consumption. The industrial sector is expected to garner major share followed by the commercial sector in the anti-fatigue mats market during the forecast period.

The global anti-fatigue mats market is competitive due to the presence of large number of global and regional players. Major players adopt strategies such as product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. Companies in emerging markets focus on expanding their customer base.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

Leading players operating in the global anti-fatigue mats market include:

Euronics Industries Private Ltd.

StarTech.com

MatTek Pty Ltd

Sky Solutions

WellnessMats

Sheep Mats

Royal Mats

Smart Cells

Bardwell Matting

Durable Corporation

Mat Tech, LLC.

Justrite Safety Group

Mats4U

Let’s Gel Inc.

Imprint

