Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, RPM International Inc., CleanSafe Services, PPG Industries Inc
The report has identified the rapid growth as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the anti-slip coatings market in the coming years. The prevalence of anti-slip coatings will drive the market during the forecast period. The anti-slip coatings market is marginally concentrated due to the presence and dominance of the established players. Several companies are investing in R&D to develop more advanced products and expand their product portfolio. Several organizations are merging for research and making enormous efforts to develop product that can challenge exclusivity in the anti-slip coatings market.
Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market was valued at an estimated 103.65 million in 2018, growing with a CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 resulting in a projected rise in value to USD 174.78 million by 2026. This projected rise of market value can be factored to the increasing levels of construction activities and industrialization globally.
Market Definition: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market
Anti-slip coatings are a type of chemical liquid solution, powdered covering used for in the application on various substrates and surfaces, resulting in increased friction between different surfaces and therefore protect against slips and falls. These coatings are available in a number of colours due to their increased demand from various end-use industries, this innovation by the manufacturers has resulted in an increase in the aesthetic appeal of the same.
Key Market Competitors: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-slip coatings are Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, RPM International Inc., CleanSafe Services, PPG Industries Inc., No Skidding Products Inc., Amstep Products, HEMPEL A/S, Paramelt, Randolph Products, Wooster Products Inc, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Bonasystems, Industrial Applications Inc., SafeMate Antislip Pty Ltd, Anti-Slip Anywhere, Halo Surfaces Ltd and Diamond Safety Concepts.
Market Drivers:
· Increase in cases of injuries caused due to slips and falls resulting in rise of demand for anti-slip coatings
· Imposing the regulations of application of anti-slip products and solutions is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
· Cheaper possible alternatives that are easy to apply and equally effective is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Global anti-slip coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-slip coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
· In May 2018, CleanSafe Services announced they had completed the acquisition of rights for “Bonasystems Grip” from Bonasystems. The product is a leading treatment for anti-slip solutions for tiles, stones, and various cemented surfaces.
· In August 2017, Axalta Coating Systems LLC announced the launch of “Alesta Sure-Grip”, anti-slip powder coating for the applications in slip prone areas. The product is resistant to heavy traffic and toxic chemicals as well.
Segmentation: Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market
· By Type
o Solvent-Based
o Water-Based
· By Resin
o Epoxy Resin
• Polyaspartic & Acrylic
• Polyurethane
· By End-Use Industry
o Marine Deck
o Construction Flooring
o Others
· By Geography
o North America
o South America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
