Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2019-2026 Poised To Achieve Significant Growth In The Coming Years || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global atomic spectroscopy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.70 % in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increase in research and development initiative and atomic spectroscopy role played in drug safety process and medical research in the industry.Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global atomic spectroscopy market are Merck KGaA, Avantor, Inc., SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd , , Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Company, Aurora Biomed Inc., JEOL Ltd., Rigaku Corporation., Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and others.
To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Atomic Spectroscopy market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Atomic Spectroscopy market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Atomic Spectroscopy report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.
Click Here to Get the Inside Scoop and Research Methodology of this Sample Report Here
Atomic spectroscopy refers to the process in which light interact with gaseous atoms, whereby conversation of gaseous atom takes place. Three major elements of atomic spectroscopy are atomic emission, atomic absorption, and atomic florescence. They are one of the most commonly sold and used analytical devices, also drug discovery and development, metabolomics, and diagnostics are some of the applications using atomic spectroscopy.
Segmentation: Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market
By Type
- Instruments
- Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer
- Others
By Application
- Food and Beverage Testing
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial Chemistry
- Environmental Testing
- Geological Sciences
- Petrochemical
- Academics
- Others
By Technology
- Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)
- X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)
- X-Ray Diffraction (XRD)
- Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)
- Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)
- Elemental Analyzers
- Others
By End Users
- Laboratories
- Universities
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Government Agencies
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Tenders
- Retail
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Click Here to Get Complete Table of Content and Avail Exclusive Discount
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2018, PerkinElmer has announced its acquisition with Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd, which is one of the leading manufacturers of analytical instruments. This acquisition will benefit PerkinElmer in expanding into china industry, add on its product portfolio, serving its customer efficiently, strengthening in local market, delivering high quality results and improve upon technology advancement. Such merger and acquisition enable the expansion of atomic spectroscopy market in the forecasting future.
- In June 2014, Spectri announced that they have acquired Corporate Scientific Claisse Inc, combining two specialists in fusion and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis. This acquisition will enable their integration into PANalytical, both specialists fusion, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis and will enable significant value for our XRF customers. Such combination lead to market expansion in the nearby future.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global atomic spectroscopy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)