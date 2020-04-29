Automotive Pneumatic Tire Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Pneumatic Tire Market: Introduction

An automotive pneumatic tire, also called air filled tire, is an air tight rubber component that is filled with pressurized air. A pneumatic tire is usually made of combination of natural and synthetic rubber, various chemicals, and oils.

Vehicle performance depends on the quality of the tire. The life of conventional or standard pneumatic tires reduces if the vehicle is driven across uneven terrain or excessive braking and speeding. This, on the other hand, drives the replacement of tires, which offers opportunities to aftermarket players.

Key drivers of global automotive pneumatic tire market

Significant developments in the tire manufacturing industry have led to a considerable reduction in the weight of the tires. Use of low weight synthetic rubbers and reinforced fibers as raw materials is contributing to the reduction in tire weight.

Shock damping properties of an automotive pneumatic tire enhances vehicle comfort on unknown and uneven terrain

Alternatives to pneumatic tires, such as airless tires and semi airless tires with compressed polymers, are available in the market; however, automakers warn against using them as they generate significant amount of heat. Therefore, pneumatic tires still dominate the tire market.

Governments are compelling automakers to increase fuel-efficiency of their vehicles through enactment of stringent rules and legislations. For instance, Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, USA increased fuel efficiency standards of passenger cars, light trucks, and SUVs. It has directed automakers to deliver a combined average of at least 35 miles per gallon by 2020.

Vehicle regulations and rules to reduce vehicle emission and air pollution are driving the demand for cost-effective components, thereby propelling developments in field of automotive pneumatic tires.

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket players are competing to offer better tires that offer better traction control while driving. For instance, ContiRT20, a pneumatic tire developed by Continental AG, offers exceptional grip while lifting or transporting of load. Similarly, Bridgestone, a notable tire manufacturing company, offers 8” base tires for use in heavy vehicles.

All the factors mentioned above are propelling the global automotive pneumatic tire market

Aftermarket segment to offer lucrative opportunities to global automotive pneumatic tire market

According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of commercial and passenger vehicle produced globally, in 2017, were 95,634,593

Vehicle mileage and performance is directly affected by the vehicle tire. Therefore, several automakers such as Audi, Nissan, Volvo, and BMW, suggest that a vehicle tire should be replaced in approximately every 6 years.

Presence of a large number of automobiles globally fuel the need for tire replacement, which in turn hampers fuel economy, and contributes to the prominent share held by the aftermarket in the global automotive pneumatic tire market

Introduction of airless tires to hamper automotive pneumatic tire market

An airless tire, as the name suggests, does not require air to be filled in the tire. For instance, Michelin and General Motors, in a joint venture, have developed airless wheel technology, called Uptis Prototype, for passenger vehicles, which is expected to be launched in early 2024. This technology is expected to be implemented on a trial basis in Chevrolet’s Bolt EV.

The threat posed by airless tire is proving to be a challenge for the automotive pneumatic tire market

Asia Pacific to dominate global automotive pneumatic tire market

Rapid technological advancements, development of road infrastructure, and economic growth are propelling urbanization in countries, such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea, in Asia Pacific

This also has led to rising standards of living and an increase in disposable income of the population, prompting them to own vehicles. Rise in sales of automobiles is further driving the global automotive pneumatic tire market in Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, government legislations such as Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, USA is prompting automakers to enhance fuel-efficiency of their vehicles. This, in turn, drives the need for vehicle components that boost vehicle performance.

The need for increasing fuel-efficiency of vehicles is boosting the demand for pneumatic tires that enhance vehicle economy by consuming less fuel

