Automotive Power Switching System Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Global Automotive Power Switching System Market: Introduction

Technological advancements have led to the development of automotive switches, including touchpad controller, which enable the vehicle driver to control multiple functions through a single switch

Automotive switches are electromechanical devices that aid in various vehicle applications such as HVAC (AC Switch, Blower Switch), headlamps, vipers, and power windows. Automotive switches control diverse vehicle systems, including infotainment devices and electronic systems, in vehicles.

Key drivers of global automotive power switching system market

Government rules and regulations to enhance fuel economy and reduce vehicle emissions are expected to offer considerable opportunities to the automotive power switching system market. For instance, EURO 6 standards, investments, and research & development in ADAS system are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of various automotive power switching systems in Europe.

Demand for electric vehicles in several region is increasing owing to their low operating cost, zero-emission and silent operation. Technological developments in electric vehicle components, including batteries, are likely to boost the electric vehicle market even further. An electrical vehicle requires various sensors, controllers, semiconductors, and switches to operate various electrical systems. Therefore, a rise in the demand for electrical vehicles is likely to propel the global automotive power switching system market.

Automotive power switching systems are expected to witness a surge in demand owing to an increase in the demand for vehicle safety systems, HAVC systems, power window switches, etc. The trend of owning vehicles is rising globally, owing to increasing standards of living and economic development across the globe. Furthermore, demand for SUVs, luxury vehicles, and premium hatchback passenger vehicles are increasing owing to a rise in the demand for comfort and luxury among vehicle users. Therefore, a surge in the demand for passenger vehicles is driving the global automotive power switching system market.

Push button type of switches to account for significant share of global automotive power switching system market

Push button switches are the simplest type of switches that contain an electric mechanism. The switch performs a predefined function with a simple push. For instance, a push button switch in a vehicle allows the driver to start the engine.

Push button switches in the automotive industry are used in diverse applications, such as including engine ignition start, headlamps, and infotainments, which helps the driver to access the required function with ease. Push button switches are low cost and offer good electrical conductivity and durability. Moreover, they are easy to install for both auto manufacturers and aftermarket players. Therefore, the push button switch segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global automotive power switching system market owing to its simple design and ease of operation.

Asia Pacific to hold a prominent share of global automotive power switching system market

The production of automotive power switching systems is cost-effective to a larger demographic in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of strong domestic manufacturing facilities and increasing foreign direct investments in automotive industries in countries including China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, awareness about technology and presence of OEMs and aftermarket players in the region are attributed to a surge in the rate of adoption of automotive power switching systems in vehicles.

Strategic investments by governments and major OEMs in China and India in order to propel research & development in automobiles and to expand manufacturing industries are likely to drive automotive power switching system market in Asia Pacific

Key players operating in global automotive power switching system market

The global automotive power switching system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive power switching system market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

TRW Automotive

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Waytek, Inc.

Simco Auto Limited

Continental AL

TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD.

Autoliv Inc.

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

