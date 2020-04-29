Ball-point Pen Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Ball-point Pen Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Ball-point Pen Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

A ballpoint is a pen which discharges ink at tip of the metal ball. The pen’s metal tip is usually made up of steel, brass or other metallic elements. These pens, being the alternative to fountain pens have become more popular globally. According to the latest trading statistics from ITC, China exported over USD1.7, of which majority is ballpoint pens, representing about 27.5% of the world’s total pen export in that year.billion worth of pens in 2016. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Ball-point Pen market may see a growth rate of 3.1%

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Parker (United Kingdom), Lamy (Germany), AT Cross Company (United States), Levenger (United States), Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd. (Japan), PILOT Corporation (United States), Montblanc (Germany), Chartpak Inc. (United States), Cello Writing (India), Waterman (United States) and Reynolds Pens (United States).

Market Drivers

Constantly increasing population in the world

Ball pens are less finicky and fussy

Market Trend

Top players are shifting towards biodegradable or recyclable materials in manufacturing ball point pens

Restraints

High price of branded pen

Lack of distribution networks in emerging countries

Opportunities

Top players need to penetrate the untapped regions

Challenges

The millennial generation and Generation Z have grown up surrounded by touchscreen technology and hardly remember an era before that. They are extremely comfortable typing on touchscreen devices, be it computers, tablets and smartphones.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Ball-point Pen Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Ball-point Pen segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Ball-point Pen Market: Low Range Ball Point Pen, High Range Ball Point Pen

Key Applications/end-users of Global Ball-point Pen Market: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Stationery Stores, Online, Others

Modality Type: Disposable Type, Reusable Type

End Use: Education, Commercial, Government, Others

The regional analysis of Global Ball-point Pen Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

