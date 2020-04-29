Global Battery Separator Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; SK innovation Co., Ltd; Electrovaya; ENTEK; UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
The Battery Separator research spreads super information that makes the document a convenient asset for managers, enterprise specialists and other key people alongside charts and tables to assist apprehend Battery Separator market patterns, drivers and challenges. The enhancement price is based on the academic examination of the data for the whole Battery Separator industry. The drivers and restrictions are assembled after the complete consciousness of the international development of the industry. Similarly, different foremost gamers on the world market have been studied in this report.
Market Definition
Battery separators are a type of division placed between the structures of anode and cathode. It is used to prevent the two from mixing and it act as a catalyst between the two, preventing short circuit and also enabling the transferring of charge between the two. It is kept moist with electrolytes for this reason only.
Market Statistics
Global Battery Separator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high demand of electronic devices.
Key Companies
Few of the major competitors currently working in the battery separator market are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; SK innovation Co., Ltd; Electrovaya; ENTEK; UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; DowDuPont; Eaton; Targray; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.; W-SCOPE CORPORATION; CYG Chinaly New Material Co.,LTD; TEIJIN LIMITED; Freudenberg Group; Hollingsworth & Vose; AMER-SIL S.A.; B&F Technology Limited; Bernard Dumas; Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material Co.,Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; and JNC Corporation.
Market Drivers:
· Growth of the electric vehicles industry resulting in increased demand of battery separators is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
· High demand of batteries caused by the enhanced levels of li-ion battery with the usage of separators
Market Restraints:
· Concerns regarding the environment and regulations pertaining the usage of batteries in relation to their safety is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Battery Separator Market
· By Battery Type
o Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
o Lead Acid
o Others
· By End-Use Industry
o Automotive
o Industrial
o Consumer Electronics
o Others
· By Material
o Polypropylene
o Polyethylene
o Others
· By Geography
o North America
1. US
2. Canada
3. Mexico
o South America
1. Brazil
2. Argentina
3. Rest of South America
o Europe
1. Germany
2. France
3. United Kingdom
4. Italy
5. Spain
6. Russia
7. Turkey
8. Belgium
9. Netherlands
10. Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
1. Japan
2. China
3. South Korea
4. India
5. Australia
6. Singapore
7. Malaysia
8. Indonesia
9. Thailand
10. Philippines
11. Rest of Asia-Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
1. South Africa
2. Egypt
3. Saudi Arabia
4. United Arab Emirates
5. Israel
6. Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
· In October 2016, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. announced their decision to take over their subsidiary “Toray Battery Separator Film Co.” manufacturer and marketer of separators of li-ion secondary batteries (LIB). This decision comes to enhance the structure and foundations of LIB separator business.
· In September 2016, Dreamweaver International in collaboration with Glatfelter announced the launch of their first battery separator for li-ion batteries. Equipped with the latest technology providing enhanced safety and storage of energy improving the battery cycle significantly.
Competitive Analysis: Global Battery Separator Market
Global battery separator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery separator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
