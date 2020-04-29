Biochip Market Industry Report: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities Risk, Market Driving Force || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global biochips market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.83 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological developments and advancement of biochips in the industry.
Global Biochips Market is Segmented By Product Type (DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-chip, Protein Chips, Other Arrays), Fabrication Technology (Microarrays, Microfluidics), Application (Drug discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture, Other Applications), End user (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biochips market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences, Now Elim Biopharm, Inc.., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Agendia , Illumina, Inc..and others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Qurin Diagnostics B.V. and Lionix International B.V. announced their acquisition of Surfix B.V., this combination will strengthen the company and enable in bringing technology to the global biomedical market. Currently company is working together closely on early cancer detection and have realized a sensitive biochip. This acquisition will benefit Qurin and Lionix in technology advancement, strengthening their position and enabling better service. Such merger and acquisition in the field of biochips will lead to its market expansion in the forecasting future.
- In April 2018, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. announced its acquisition of Veredus Laboratories Pte. Ltd. The aim will be to introduce and expand the diagnostic reagent and analyzer products of the company, also knowledge and experience of Veredus Laboratories will be utilized to construct such a system. This acquisition will benefit Sekisui chemicals in expanding globally, delivering efficient services and expanding its product portfolio.
Market Drivers
- Rapid growing application of biochips will drive the market growth
- Technological advancements and new product launches in the market.
- Rising demand of biochips in developing countries is expected to increase the market share.
- Increasing adoption of personalized medicines by households will also propel the growth of this market.
Competitive Analysis: Global biochips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biochips market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
