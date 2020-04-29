BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape – Market Introduction:

The BOPP carton sealing is an adhesive tape made from biaxial oriented polypropylene film. Bi-axial polypropylene carton sealing tape is manufactured by applying glue to either side of the film roll. Bi-axial oriented polypropylene is referred to the manufacturing of a thin film of polypropylene using an oriented system. BOPP carton sealing tape is a tape widely used for the sealing of the cartons in various industries such as food, logistics, shipping and others.

BOPP carton sealing tape have several advantages such as water resistant, recyclable, oil & grease proof, light weight, long shelf life etc. The global BOPP carton sealing tape market is anticipated to grow on the back drop of the packaging cartons market. BOPP carton sealing tapes are of different types based on the adhesives hot melt rubber, acrylic adhesive and natural rubber adhesive system. The BOPP carton sealing tape can be applied with the tape dispensers or by hand. BOPP carton sealing tapes are made of different widths, thickness and lengths.

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market – Drivers and restraints:

The global market for BOPP Carton Sealing Tape is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Globally the BOPP Carton Sealing Tape market is growing on the backdrop of the cartons market. Manufacturers are using BOPP carton sealing tape for the advertisement purpose. The global BOPP carton sealing tape market is rising due to various attractive features of BOPP carton sealing tape such as light weight, long shelf life, water proof, oil & grease proof etc.

The demand of the BOPP carton sealing tape is rising due to packaging of various goods for shipping and logistics. The increasing shipping and logistics of the products through e-commerce is also fuelling the demand for the BOPP carton sealing tape. The restraints which may resist the growth of the BOPP carton sealing tape market. First is the availability of the alternative products such as paper tapes, gummed tapes etc. and second is disposal of the BOPP carton sealing tape causes the environmental issues.

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape – Market Segmentation:

Globally the BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market can be segmented on the basis of the adhesive type, on the basis of the thickness, and on the basis of the applications.

On the basis of the adhesive type, the BOPP carton sealing tape can be segmented as hot melt rubber, water activated, and acrylic.

On the basis of the thickness, the BOPP carton sealing tape is made of varying thickness such as 20-30 microns, 30-40 microns, 40-50 microns, 50-60 microns, 60-70 microns and above.

On the basis of applications, the BOPP carton sealing tape is used in various applications such as carton sealing, stationery, general repair, gift wrapping etc.

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market – Regional Outlook:

Globally, the BOPP Carton Sealing Tape market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The demand of the BOPP carton sealing tape is rising the demand from automotive, packaging, food industries etc. APAC is expected to dominate the BOPP carton sealing tapes for increasing production of corrugated boxes and cartons. China is leading the BOPP carton sealing tape market in the region followed by India. Europe and North America are also having increasing demand of the BOPP carton sealing tape as the disposable incomes among the consumers is increasing which gives rise to the standard packaging of products.

Global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players of the global BOPP Carton Sealing Tape market are Anchor Tape Industries, Worldtech Industries Pvt. Ltd., Watershed Packaging Ltd., Dong Guan DCT Components Co. Ltd., Polinas Ltd., Vibac Group S.p.a., Qtech Industries Ltd., Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Pvt. Ltd., and others.

