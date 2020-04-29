Camel Milk Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2025 | Camelicious, Al Ain Dairy, Tiviski Dairy

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Camel Milk Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Camel Milk Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

Camel milk contains high concentrations of potassium, magnesium, copper, sodium, zinc, iron, B vitamins, vitamins C. It also contains protective proteins such as Lysozymes, Lactoferrin, Peptidoglycan recognition protein, and NAGase. According to the Australian camel industry association, it has five times the vitamin C and 10 times the iron of cow’s milk. Camel milk also comes in raw, pasteurized and powdered form which is used to make a product like soap.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Camelicious (United Arab Emirates), Al Ain Dairy (United Arab Emirates), Desert Farms (United States), Vital Camel Milk (Kenya), Tiviski Dairy, Camilk Dairy (Australia), Camel Dairy Farm Smits (Netherlands), Camel Milk Co (Australia), Camel Milk (South Africa) and Amul (India).

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits

Emerging Countries for Camel Milk

Investments to Expand Australian Camel Milk Production

Market Trend

Increasing Demand in United States as Alternative Milk for Health Benefits

Restraints

High Retail Prices Hamper the Growth of Camel Milk Market

Opportunities

Great Opportunity for Camel Dairies in Australia Because Of Its Incredible Reputation in Food Quality Safety Standards

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Camel Milk Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Camel Milk segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Key Applications/end-users of Global Camel Milk Market: Laban, Cheese, Ice-Cream, Yogurt, Powder, Camel Milk Infant Formulae, Flavoured Camel Milk

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online

Packaging: Cartons, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Others

Process: Raw Camel Milk, Raw Camel Milk (Frozen), Raw Camel Milk Kefir, Pasteurized Camel Milk, Raw Camel Milk Colostrum

The regional analysis of Global Camel Milk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

